Super Bowl by Barbie
To celebrate Super Bowl 59, Mattel Creations has pre-orders open for a limited edition collectible Barbie x Super Bowl 2025.
Super Bowl LIX In Cards
With the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles set to take the field on Sunday, February 9th in New Orleans, Mattel Creations has shared two dolls per team. The dolls are available for pre-order, but only the winning team’s dolls will be released.
The doll was designed by Lead Designer for Barbie Signature, Carlyle Nuera and features officially licensed gear including a team logo sweatshirt, foam finger, and a Super Bowl LIX logo bucket hat. There are two face sculpts: doll 1 is Generation Girl Tori/Chelsea with long, wavy hair and a darker complexion; and doll 2 is Teen Skipper with long, straight hair and a lighter complexion. The dolls will also come with a Certificate of Authenticity.
This is the second year Mattel has offered an official Super Bowl Barbie, with 2024 providing a Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers super-fan doll design. With a 25-22 win, the Chiefs were the first official Super Bowl Barbie released.
As a made-to-order item, only the winning team’s dolls will be manufactured and are scheduled to be delivered in the fall of 2025 and are available until February 24th for the willing team at $30. Also available for pre-order are Fisher-Price Little People and UNO card decks.