The Rock’s 1/1 “Final Boss” Auto Pulled – A Card Fit for a Champion!

The Brahma Bull. The People’s Champ. The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment. And now, the face of one of the most coveted trading cards in WWE history.
Topps recently announced that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s "The Final Boss" 1/1 Autographed Card from 2024 Topps Chrome WWE has been pulled, sending shockwaves through the hobby. One lucky collector now holds a true holy grail, a piece of wrestling and collecting history that will forever be remembered.
The Rock’s impact on WWE is nothing short of legendary. Emerging in the late ‘90s as the charismatic and electrifying superstar, he quickly became one of the industry’s biggest superstars. His iconic rivalries with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and The Undertaker defined an era, while his mic skills, his charisma and his witty catchphrases made him a household name.
Even after transitioning into Hollywood superstardom, Johnson’s connection to WWE had never faded. Whether returning for major events or dropping in on Monday Night Raw with a signature catchphrase, he continues to be one of the most beloved figures in wrestling history.
Beyond his in-ring dominance and surprise appearances, The Rock has always been a favorite among collectors. His rookie cards from the late ‘90s fetch premium prices, and his modern-day autographs are among the most sought-after in the hobby. Now, “The Final Boss” 1/1 Auto joins the ranks of all-time great pulls, a card that will likely see astronomical demand if it were to ever hit the secondary marketplace.
This card isn’t just rare auotgraph, it's a legendary pull that some collectors may even consider it be to be a coveted "crown jewel". The card is a celebration of The Rock's dominance, his charisma, and the lasting legacy of one of the greatest to ever do it.
It embodies the spirit of a champion, the perseverance of a legend, and the unwavering passion of wrestling fans worldwide. And for one lucky collector, it’s proof that sometimes, just sometimes, dreams do come true. In the world of collecting, moments like these are what keep the passion (and the hobby) alive and well, fueling the chase for the next once-in-a-lifetime pull.