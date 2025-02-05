The Super Bowl MVP Cards of the Best
Some of the NFL's best will look to add the coveted Super Bowl MVP trophy to their cabinet on Sunday. Will it be the seemingly unstoppable Patrick Mahomes? Scorching hot running back Saquon Barkley? Playoff record-holder Travis Kelce? Eagles' dual-threat Jalen Hurts? Whoever takes the award home will have another great selling point in The Hobby.
The Super Bowl's history is full of legendary performances, and award-winning efforts from some of the greatest to ever play. Here are five Super Bowl MVPs and the cards that tell the story.
Tom Brady
May as well start with the GOAT. The seven-time Super Bowl Champion has a record five SB MVPs, four from his time in New England, and one from his last championship with Tampa Bay. Unsurprisingly, a card celebrating the Cinderella Story of his 2002 upset win over St. Louis remains the most coveted of his slew of SB MVP cards. This Topps Mint 9 108/150 auto relic sold for $26,100 on October 24, 2024.
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes in The Hobby: Can He Reach GOAT Status?
Next up is Patrick Mahomes, who has a chance to win his fourth Super Bowl MVP on Sunday. Mahomes threw for 286 yards and two scores, adding another touchdown on the ground in his Super Bowl Debut. This 2021 Panini Mosaic Nebual Choice 1/1 sold for $5,300 on May 20, 2023. Another MVP win on Super Bowl Sunday would put Mahomes alone in second on the list of most Super Bowl MVP awards.
Peyton Manning
Manning's only Super Bowl MVP award came in Super Bowl XLI. While his 247-yard, 1 TD, 1 INT performance was not quite in keeping with his dominant form during the era, it was a deserved award for a legend who at last had won it all. Here's his 2007 Topps patch auto commemorating the historic moment.
Joe Montana
Montana played in four Super Bowl's, winning them all while adding three Super Bowl MVPs in the process. The 49er legend was basically flawless in the big games, with a passer rating of 127.8 over the four wins, to go along with 11 touchdowns, and, you guessed it, 0 interceptions. This 2018 Panini Flawless Auto /10 sold for $1,495 in December of last year.
Aaron Rodgers
While few would have guessed after Rodgers had defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in Super Bowl XLV that it would still be his only Super Bowl title, his MVP performance was phenomenal. Rodgers threw for 304 yards and 3 touchdowns en route to the win. This fun 2011 Topps Five Star includes a piece of a end zone pylon from the game.