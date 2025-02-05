Collectibles On SI

The Super Bowl MVP Cards of the Best

Before Sunday's big game, let's take a look at some of the players who wrote themselves into history on sport's biggest stage and the cards that captured the moment.

Feb 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The MVP trophy at the Super Bowl LVIII Winning Head Coach and Most Valuable Player Press Conference at the Super Bowl LVIII media center at the Mandalay Bay North Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Some of the NFL's best will look to add the coveted Super Bowl MVP trophy to their cabinet on Sunday. Will it be the seemingly unstoppable Patrick Mahomes? Scorching hot running back Saquon Barkley? Playoff record-holder Travis Kelce? Eagles' dual-threat Jalen Hurts? Whoever takes the award home will have another great selling point in The Hobby.

The Super Bowl's history is full of legendary performances, and award-winning efforts from some of the greatest to ever play. Here are five Super Bowl MVPs and the cards that tell the story.

Tom Brady

May as well start with the GOAT. The seven-time Super Bowl Champion has a record five SB MVPs, four from his time in New England, and one from his last championship with Tampa Bay. Unsurprisingly, a card celebrating the Cinderella Story of his 2002 upset win over St. Louis remains the most coveted of his slew of SB MVP cards. This Topps Mint 9 108/150 auto relic sold for $26,100 on October 24, 2024.

2002 Topps Super Bowl XXXVI MVP Tom Brady PATCH AUTO /150 #SBMVP / Card Ladder

Patrick Mahomes

Next up is Patrick Mahomes, who has a chance to win his fourth Super Bowl MVP on Sunday. Mahomes threw for 286 yards and two scores, adding another touchdown on the ground in his Super Bowl Debut. This 2021 Panini Mosaic Nebual Choice 1/1 sold for $5,300 on May 20, 2023. Another MVP win on Super Bowl Sunday would put Mahomes alone in second on the list of most Super Bowl MVP awards.

2021 Panini Mosaic Choice Nebula 1/1 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs Super Bowl MVP / Card Ladder

Peyton Manning

Manning's only Super Bowl MVP award came in Super Bowl XLI. While his 247-yard, 1 TD, 1 INT performance was not quite in keeping with his dominant form during the era, it was a deserved award for a legend who at last had won it all. Here's his 2007 Topps patch auto commemorating the historic moment.

2007 Topps Super Bowl XLI MVP Football Peyton Manning /25 Patch Auto / Card Ladder

Joe Montana

Montana played in four Super Bowl's, winning them all while adding three Super Bowl MVPs in the process. The 49er legend was basically flawless in the big games, with a passer rating of 127.8 over the four wins, to go along with 11 touchdowns, and, you guessed it, 0 interceptions. This 2018 Panini Flawless Auto /10 sold for $1,495 in December of last year.

2018 PANINI FLAWLESS JOE MONTANA SUPER BOWL MVPs AUTO GOLD /10 / Card ladder

Aaron Rodgers

While few would have guessed after Rodgers had defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in Super Bowl XLV that it would still be his only Super Bowl title, his MVP performance was phenomenal. Rodgers threw for 304 yards and 3 touchdowns en route to the win. This fun 2011 Topps Five Star includes a piece of a end zone pylon from the game.

Aaron Rodgers 2011 Topps Five Star Super Bowl MVP , Game-Used Pylon Patch /16 / Card Ladder
