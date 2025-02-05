The Ultimate Topps Hank Aaron Triple Auto Grail Card
Topps has been making quite a splash lately with various autographed cards and inserts, ranging from the return of Mookie Betts to legendary physicist Robert Oppenheimer to--of course--the Paul Skenes MLB Debut patch/auto. Oh, and how could we forget "Fun Face?!" (Related article: A Short History of Naughty Bat Knob Cards!)
Among the most intriguing of the newer Topps autos are the double and triple autos featuring various legends of the game, including this pairing of two of the game's ultimate unicorns.
With today being a certain legend's birthday, these autos got me thinking about which signatures the ultimate Hank Aaron triple auto card would include.
Ultimately, I ended up with three finalists, any of which would be an absolute grail card for any Hank Aaron collector or even baseball fan.
Old School Home Run Champs
While Barry Bonds is Major League Baseball's all-time home run leader, collectors of a certain vintage will always have a soft spot for the "big three" who topped the list when they first became fans of the sport: Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, and Willie Mays!
Without a doubt, pulling an auto of any of these three players would be incredible. Pulling an auto of all three would be absolute insanity!
Beyond the MLB Bubble
Of course, why limit oneself to the home run kings of Major League Baseball when you can cover three leagues at once. What could possibly beat a triple auto featuring these three titans of the sport?
For those unfamiliar, the two men paired with Aaron would be Japanese home run king Sadaharu Oh (858 NPB home runs) and Negro Leagues legend Josh Gibson, whose Hall of Fame plaque credits the catcher with "almost 800 home runs."
Less is More?
The last ultimate Hank Aaron triple-auto breaks the rules a bit in that it might boast only two signatures. Still, I have to imagine there would be plenty of collectors in agreement that you "can't touch this" when it comes to awesome Hank Aaron auto pairings.
What fans of the 1980s and 90s hip hop icon MC Hammer might not know is that during his time as an Oakland A's batboy he was given his nickname, by Reggie Jackson no less, for his resemblance to Hank Aaron! But speaking of Reggie, if we did want to add a third auto to the mix, it's hard to imagine doing any better than Mr. October.
So what do you think, Topps? This hot streak for autos you're on is definitely "too legit to quit." How about giving us Hank Aaron collectors what we really want? After all, it's the Hammer's birthday!