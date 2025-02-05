Collectibles On SI

The Ultimate Topps Hank Aaron Triple Auto Grail Card

Jason Schwartz

Apr 8, 1974; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron (44) rounds the bases after hitting career home run #715 and breaking the all-time career home run record previously held by Babe Ruth at Fulton County Stadium against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Apr 8, 1974; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron (44) rounds the bases after hitting career home run #715 and breaking the all-time career home run record previously held by Babe Ruth at Fulton County Stadium against the Los Angeles Dodgers. / Manny Rubio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Topps has been making quite a splash lately with various autographed cards and inserts, ranging from the return of Mookie Betts to legendary physicist Robert Oppenheimer to--of course--the Paul Skenes MLB Debut patch/auto. Oh, and how could we forget "Fun Face?!" (Related article: A Short History of Naughty Bat Knob Cards!)

A Short History of Naughty Bat Knob Cards

Among the most intriguing of the newer Topps autos are the double and triple autos featuring various legends of the game, including this pairing of two of the game's ultimate unicorns.

With today being a certain legend's birthday, these autos got me thinking about which signatures the ultimate Hank Aaron triple auto card would include.

Ultimately, I ended up with three finalists, any of which would be an absolute grail card for any Hank Aaron collector or even baseball fan.

Old School Home Run Champs

While Barry Bonds is Major League Baseball's all-time home run leader, collectors of a certain vintage will always have a soft spot for the "big three" who topped the list when they first became fans of the sport: Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, and Willie Mays!

1973 Topps #1
1973 Topps #1 / Jason A. Schwartz

Without a doubt, pulling an auto of any of these three players would be incredible. Pulling an auto of all three would be absolute insanity!

Beyond the MLB Bubble

Of course, why limit oneself to the home run kings of Major League Baseball when you can cover three leagues at once. What could possibly beat a triple auto featuring these three titans of the sport?

Hank Aaron, Sadaharu Oh, and Josh Gibson
Aaron, Oh, and Gibson / Jason A. Schwartz

For those unfamiliar, the two men paired with Aaron would be Japanese home run king Sadaharu Oh (858 NPB home runs) and Negro Leagues legend Josh Gibson, whose Hall of Fame plaque credits the catcher with "almost 800 home runs."

Less is More?

The last ultimate Hank Aaron triple-auto breaks the rules a bit in that it might boast only two signatures. Still, I have to imagine there would be plenty of collectors in agreement that you "can't touch this" when it comes to awesome Hank Aaron auto pairings.

Custom card featuring MC Hammer and Hank Aaron
Custom card featuring MC Hammer and Hank Aaron / Jason A. Schwartz

What fans of the 1980s and 90s hip hop icon MC Hammer might not know is that during his time as an Oakland A's batboy he was given his nickname, by Reggie Jackson no less, for his resemblance to Hank Aaron! But speaking of Reggie, if we did want to add a third auto to the mix, it's hard to imagine doing any better than Mr. October.

Reggie Jackson in the Oakland A's dugout
Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics former outfielder Reggie Jackson sits in the dugout before the game against the San Francisco Giants at RingCentral Coliseum. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

So what do you think, Topps? This hot streak for autos you're on is definitely "too legit to quit." How about giving us Hank Aaron collectors what we really want? After all, it's the Hammer's birthday!

Published |Modified
Jason Schwartz
JASON SCHWARTZ

Jason A. Schwartz is a collectibles expert whose work can be found regularly at SABR Baseball Cards, Hobby News Daily, and 1939Bruins.com. His collection of Hank Aaron baseball cards and memorabilia is currently on exhibit at the Atlanta History Center, and his collectibles-themed artwork is on display at the Honus Wagner Museum and PNC Park.

Home/Inside the Hobby