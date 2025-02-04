Mookie Betts returns to signing cards after 10-year hiatus
The 2024 set of Diamond Icons from Topps will feature autographs from perennial All-Star Mookie Betts for the first time in a decade. News of this just adds to the aura of Diamond Icons after it was announced that Topps has teamed up with a third-party tech company to develop new 3D-like cards they're calling liquid silver and gold.
One of the last sets that featured licensed Mookie Betts autograph was in 2015 Opening Day. A quick search on eBay of "Mookie Betts Topps autographed cards" and you won't find much of anything from 2015, most coming from 2014 and before.
Not only is this significant because of the length of time since his last licensed auto, but it will also be his first in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform. Betts was moved from the Boston Redsox to the Dodgers in a trade that occurred just before spring training in 2020.
Topps continues to get creative with Betts and 2024 Diamond Icons. Announced with images on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, Topps has manufactured Betts' relic autograph cards with game-worn Mother's Day cleats.
With the new parallels, and now with getting Mookie Betts to sign, 2024 Diamond Icons is shaping up to be a hot product with a good resale value.