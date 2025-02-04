Collectibles On SI

Mookie Betts returns to signing cards after 10-year hiatus

Cole Benz

Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) celebrates after hitting a sacrifice fly during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The 2024 set of Diamond Icons from Topps will feature autographs from perennial All-Star Mookie Betts for the first time in a decade. News of this just adds to the aura of Diamond Icons after it was announced that Topps has teamed up with a third-party tech company to develop new 3D-like cards they're calling liquid silver and gold.


One of the last sets that featured licensed Mookie Betts autograph was in 2015 Opening Day. A quick search on eBay of "Mookie Betts Topps autographed cards" and you won't find much of anything from 2015, most coming from 2014 and before.

Mookie Betts autograph
2015 Topps Opening Day Mookie Betts autograph / eBay (https://shorturl.at/bSWbp)

Not only is this significant because of the length of time since his last licensed auto, but it will also be his first in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform. Betts was moved from the Boston Redsox to the Dodgers in a trade that occurred just before spring training in 2020.

Topps continues to get creative with Betts and 2024 Diamond Icons. Announced with images on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, Topps has manufactured Betts' relic autograph cards with game-worn Mother's Day cleats.

With the new parallels, and now with getting Mookie Betts to sign, 2024 Diamond Icons is shaping up to be a hot product with a good resale value.

COLE BENZ

After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz

