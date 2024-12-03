Tickets to 45th NSCC on Sale for Cyber Monday
Tickets and VIP packages are now on sale for the 45th National Sports Card Convention (NSCC) taking place July 30th to August 3rd, 2025 in Rosemont, Illinois at the Donald E. Stevens Convention Center.
Prices start as low as $25 for general admission with options for a 5-day pass at $149.99, a basic VIP package for $199.99, and an all-access VIP package for $329.99. Tickets purchased on site at the event will be slightly higher priced, but admission remains free for children 12 and under.
Many special guests for the Tri-Star Autograph Pavilion have already been announced, such as Patrick Ewing and Rickey Henderson, with many more to come. Another update to the convention’s website is a 2024 interactive map with promise of a 2025 map to be released in May.
Previously, NSCC announced an expansion of their vendor space to allow for more first-time sellers the opportunity to set up at the “world’s biggest card show.” The 2025 show is set to boast a 30% larger footprint with 650,000 square feet of floor space. Amongst previous corporate attendees are Topps, Upper Deck, Panini, PSA, Goldin Auctions, eBay, and COMC.