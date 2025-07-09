Original vs. Modern Panini Kaboom Prices, What to Know
In a hobby that is controlled by hype, scarcity, and eye appeal, Kaboom cards have taken the reins and stayed at the top of the industry for the past decade and change. With their comic book-esque feel and explosive backgrounds, collectors and investors have been on the hunt for these super-short-print inserts ever since they were introduced by Panini in 2013. Originally introduced in Panini’s 2013 Innovation Basketball product, these cards have stood the test of time, while modernizing their look from when they first came out. However, the change to a more modernized picture has introduced the question: Which is more sought after…the original or the modern Kaboom?
RELATED: Downtown, Kaboom, & Color Blast Prices of Conference Final NBA Teams
The Original Kaboom
The original 2013 Kaboom inserts were very much a deviation from the norm, as they featured an animated look where the athlete looked more like a superhero or a comic book character that was bursting out of the card from an explosion. At a time where the priority of sports cards was a crystal clear photograph, these inserts moved the needle to a striking illustration and a new approach to creativity in the hobby. Likewise to present day, these inserts were also super-short-prints and some of the rarest cards to pull.
The Modern Kaboom
Fast-Forward to today, and the modern Kaboom inserts are still of the highest demand to collectors and their appearance still aligns with their card name. The biggest difference is a shift to a more modernized picture of the athlete, where it is an actual photo of the player on the card. Since 2013, Panini has expanded this insert into other sports such as soccer, WWE, football, baseball, and UFC. Today, there are also different variations and colors of Kabooms, separating them from each other in rarity.
So, which style is more sought after? The truth is, there is no answer to this question…it is simply whichever a collector prefers. However, the answer to the question of which brings a higher price tag today can be answered with factual, statistical evidence. To do this, we can compare the prices of the original to modern day Kabooms, using the same exact athlete and the last sales prices.
Stephen Curry 2013 Innovation Kaboom (Original)
(Raw) Last Sold: $2,400 (1/3/2025)
PSA 10 Last Sold: $9,000 (2/9/2025)
Stephen Curry 2021 Crown Royale Kaboom (Modern)
(Raw) Last Sold: $2,375 (3/26/2025)
PSA 10 Last Sold: $7,411 (7/3/2025) - Down 13% over the past month - sold for $8.4k in June
It is pretty cool to see how similar the sales prices have been for both the original and modern Curry Kabooms. The original does have a slight edge over the modern card, but for the most part they both carry a solid price tag.
Kobe Bryant 2013 Innovation Kaboom (Original)
(Raw) Roughly $2,300-$2,400
PSA 10 Last Sold: $17,400 (3/18/2025)
Kobe Bryant 2018 Panini Rewards Kaboom (Modern)
(Raw) Last Sold: $1,290 (1/25/2025)
PSA 10 Last Sold: $9,800 (6/6/2025)
RELATED: The Mount Rushmore of Basketball Cards
Here we can see the original Kabooms carrying a higher value and in large part carrying a premium because of Kobe’s death in 2020. When tragedies like this happen, the original/first insert of that player is typically sought after more because there will be less and less of that athlete in future products.
Kevin Durant 2013 Innovation Kaboom (Original)
(Raw) Last Sold: $800 (5/23/2025)
PSA 10 Last Sold: $5,600 (11/10/2024)
Kevin Durant 2022 Crown Royale Kaboom (Modern)
(Raw) Last Sold: $480 (4/2/2025)
PSA 10 Last Sold: $1,370 (4/12/2025)
Again, we can see that the original Kaboom is carrying a higher price tag and a premium. This could also be because Durant is illustrated in a Thunder uniform in the original (what most fans love seeing him in) whereas he is in a Nets uniform in the modern (and will seemingly keep changing uniforms until he wins another ring).
LeBron James 2013 Innovation Kaboom (Original)
(Raw) Last Sold: $3,300 (11/5/2024)
PSA 10 Last Sold: $20,000 (5/19/2025)
LeBron James 2022 Crown Royale Kaboom (Modern)
(Raw) Last Sold: $1,680 (5/8/2025)
PSA 10 Last Sold: $6,528 (6/29/2025)
The price tag war goes to the original Kabooms, where collectors are paying a premium on iconic cards that are no longer being designed like they used to. Whether a collector is an original or modern Kaboom lover, there is one statement that is true no matter what. Kabooms have taken over the hobby and they are here not only to stay, but to dominate and be a collector’s favorite.