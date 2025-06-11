What Happened To Jerome Walton, former Baseball Card Legend?
If you were collecting baseball cards in the late 80’s early 90’s…you were also chasing Jerome Walton, the Chicago Cubs rookie phenom who would go on the win the 1989 NL ROY, capturing both the hearts of Cubs and baseball card fans alike.
The Chicago Cubs centerfielder made a big splash in the MLB, winning the National League Rookie of the Year in 1989, and helping to lead Chicago to a division title. The cherry on top of his awesome rookie season was rocking a 30-game hitting streak. At just 23 years old, Walton truly looked like the real deal—and hobby collectors took notice.
As his game heated up, so did his rookie cards, which saw a sharp spike in value. His name was in every Beckett sports card magazine, and Cubs fans thought they had their next franchise superstar.
But now fast forward just a few seasons, and Jerome Walton was… gone.
So what happened to Jerome Walton? And what does that mean for the collectors still holding onto his cards?
The Spark: 1989 Was Something Special
Walton’s rookie year was nothing short of electric.
In 116 games, Walton hit .293, stole 24 bases, and scored 64 runs. His 30-game hitting streak was the longest by a rookie since 1945. Playing alongside teammates Ryne Sandberg, Mark Grace, and fellow rookie Dwight Smith, the Cubs pushed into the MLB NLCS.
He was fast and fun to watch - a true fan favorite. A smooth center fielder and legit threat on the base paths, Cubs fans were all in.
And so were collectors.
His 1989 Upper Deck, Topps Traded, Fleer Update, Donruss Rookies, and Score Rookie/Traded cards became instant chase cards for collectors. Believe it or not, some collectors coveted the Jerome Walton rookie almost as much as Ken Griffey Jr.
The Fade: Injuries, Role Changes, and the End of the Hype
Walton started to struggle with injuries and saw his batting average dip the following season. By 1993, the Cubs moved on, and Walton began a journeyman, bouncing from the Angels to the Reds, then to the Braves, Orioles, and Devil Rays. While he had some moments, he never again played a full season or achieved star-level status.
In total, Walton had a solid but unremarkable MLB career, playing 10 seasons, and finishing with a .269 career average, 25 home runs, and the lasting label of “what could have been.”
The Cards: Reminders of What Could Have Been
From an investment and collecting perspective, Jerome Walton’s cards aren’t worth much today. Most of his rookie cards sell for under $1 raw, and even PSA 10s rarely break $20. But from a collector’s point of view, they still mean something. Both die-hard Cubs fans, and fans of the junk wax era of sports cards still enjoy collecting his cards for their personal collection.
Walton’s story is one of a 1000 that every sports collector can relate to—chasing the next big prospect, going all-in on the hype, and remembering that not every rookie becomes a Hall of Famer. His cards are both a great representation of the junk was era of sports cards, and nostalgia personified.
If you’re a Cubs fan, a 80’s or ‘90s kid, or someone who just loves the history of the hobby, Walton’s cards still belong in your collection—not for profit, but for the story and the love of the game.
Where Is Jerome Walton Now?
After his retirement from baseball in 1998, Walton has stayed connected to the game, reportedly coaching youth baseball, participating in clinics in the Georgia and Mississippi regions, and occasionally surfacing at Cubs alumni events. Walton was always known for his humble nature, so the fact he’s kept a low profile post-baseball is no surprise.