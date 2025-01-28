Time to Plan for the National Sports Collectors Convention
The 45th National Sports Collectors Convention is about six months away, and it’s never too early to start planning if you’re planning to attend. Commonly known as "The National," this premier event returns to Chicago from July 30 to August 3, 2025. Whether you're an experienced collector or attending for the first time, this is the must-attend event in the sports card industry. To help you get started, I’ll outline a few key things to begin your planning for the National.
The first step in planning is deciding how many days you want to spend at the convention. Whether it’s a single day or all five, determining this early can save you time and money in the long run. You’ll also need to decide if you want single general admission tickets or if you’d prefer the VIP Access packages, which come with extra perks. This decision is a crucial starting point for your planning. Follow this link to purchase advanced tickets for the National Sports Collectors Convention.
The easiest way to travel to the National Sports Collectors Convention is by flying into Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), which is conveniently located near the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, the event's venue. The ease of access in and out of Chicago via O’Hare is one of the primary reasons the National frequently returns to this location. To save on travel costs, book your flight early—last-minute bookings can be significantly more expensive. For more information on flights and airport amenities, visit ORD's official website.
The National Sports Collectors Convention has partnered with Conference Housing to provide exclusive discounted room rates for attendees. The National advises caution against unauthorized third-party booking services and encourages attendees to trust Conference Housing, which has been their official partner for over 20 years. With discounted rates, flexible change policies, no pre-payment required for room and tax, and compassionate cancellation policies, this is the safest and most reliable way to secure accommodations for the event. For booking, questions, or more information, email info@ConferenceHousing.com.
Parking at the National is straightforward and can easily be checked off your planning list early. The Donald E. Stephens Convention Center provides ample, well-lit, on-site, gated parking spaces for just $15.00 per day—making it a hassle-free option. Another convenient way to get to and from the event is by using ride-share services like Uber, Lyft, or taxis. These services can drop you off and pick you up right at the Convention Center’s front entrance, ensuring a smooth and stress-free experience.
While inside the convention, you'll have opportunities to interact with fellow collectors, industry-leading companies, and athletes appearing in the TRISTAR Autograph Pavilion. In a future article, I’ll dive into the details of some exclusive items and opportunities that will be available at the convention once they are announced. For now, let’s focus on planning for the autograph pavilion.
Purchasing tickets for autograph guests early offers a significant advantage—lower ticket numbers and reduced waiting times to meet your favorite athletes and secure their autographs. TRISTAR has already started announcing some of the guest signers, with more to be revealed in the coming weeks and months. If you plan to meet multiple athletes, careful planning is essential. Knowing the schedules and signing times in advance will help you make the most of your experience. Be sure to follow their official website for the latest updates on times and dates.
Once you’ve planned your travel, lodging, and the number of days you’ll attend the show, you’ve already overcome the biggest hurdles most people face leading up to the event. Everything else—like dealing with cards or memorabilia—is the easy part. In a future article, I’ll share some helpful tips on how to navigate the show efficiently and maximize your time there.
For the most up to date information leading up to the show make sure you are following all social media accounts for the National Sports Collectors Convention.