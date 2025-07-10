SI

Michael Jordan's Famous Chicagoland Mansion Is Now Available to Rent

Basketball fans with deep pockets can now rent Jordan's former home on Airbnb.

Dan Lyons

Michael Jordan's former Chicago-area home is now for rent on Airbnb.
Michael Jordan's former Chicago-area home is now for rent on Airbnb. / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

It took Michael Jordan more than a decade to sell his mansion in Highland Park, Ill.—a 32,683-square-foot home with his iconic No. 23 included in the property's gate. The home's new owner John Cooper is still weighing what to do with the Chicagoland chateau long term, but right now fans who want a true Michael Jordan Chicago experience can rent it on Airbnb.

The listing, titled "Champions Point Legendary Living," boasts seven bedrooms and 17.5 baths with a "professional grade" putting green, fishing pond, infinity pool, movie theatre, gym, cigar lounge, wine cellar, pool tables, salt water aquariums and, of course, a basketball court. A booking requires a minimum seven-night stay and can run over $100,000. So far, it has not been booked on the platform.

"I am still considering many different uses for the property," Cooper told NBC News. "Some great uses require zoning relief, but in the meantime short-term rentals are a permitted use to bring exposure to the property and generate some revenue."

The property, which was built for Jordan in 1995, was originally listed for sale in 2013 with a price tag of $29 million. It did not sell until this past December, for $9.5 million.

Now, it could be an extremely memorable rental for a group of basketball fans with some serious disposable income, ready to see what the Windy City has in store.

