Topps Release More Chase Card Autos of the Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin
In the lead up to the Topps Chrome WWE release day Topps dropped more images of autograph cards on their various social media accounts. Some of the images have futured autographs of current stars and champions such as Rhea Ripley, Tiffany StrattonT, Roman Reigns, LA Knight and Jey Uso. Topps also released two other card images that caught my eye, specifically that of DwayneThe Rock Johnson.
As I previously discussed at the time Topps announced WWE Chrome, The Rock will have his first autograph cards in hobby products in over ten years. The first set of images of the Rock cards that were released included a questionable inscription (Smell it, still not sure why the Rock went with that one). This led to speculation that other cards will include inscriptions. Topps confirmed this with the release of newer cards that will appear in the product. The card itself is Final Boss insert, the term the Rock used to refer to himself during last year's lead up to Wrestlemania. In my opinion this card and inscription are much nicer than the previously released cards we’ve seen so far. I would expect this card to be one of the top chases if not the frontrunner for the top chase in WWE Chrome.
Topps Will Now Be WWE's Home For Trading Cards
The second image released was of a dual autograph including one of the Rock’s greatest rivals of the Attitude Era, Stone Cold Steven Austin. Again according to Topps, this is the first dual auto card with the Rock and Steve Austin which makes this dual auto card a unique piece of WWE collecting history. From what research I’ve done, there doesn’t appear to be other dual autos on the set checklists that have been released at the time of this writing. This release adds an interesting wrinkle to Topps Chrome WWE and opens up the possibility of other dual autograph cards in the set as from Overall this product is shaping up to be a fun one for fans and collectors alike.