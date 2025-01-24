Topps Transcendent will have cut signatures of Heath Ledger and Freddie Mercury Again
As the calendar marches toward release day Topps had another announcement with more photos of the cut signatures that will be available in Transcendent. Included in the announcement were historical figures such as Robert Oppenhiemer and John Hancock. Two signatures that caught my eye were for world renowned entertainers specifically, Freddie Mercury and Heath Ledger.
1. Heath Ledger
The popular actor who won an Oscar for his role as the Joker in the Dark Knight, Ledger returns to Topps Transcendent. Ledger sadly passed away shortly after the release of the Dark Knight but won a posthumous Academy Award. For many fans of Batman, Ledger is the definitive portal of the Joker in cinema. Ledger has appeared in previous Transcendent products with his first cut signature being in the 2018 set. Currently that autograph is available for sale on eBay with an asking price just under $10,000. Unfortunately there isn’t any sales data available on Ledger cut autoos but his signatures can sell for anyware from $100 $600 plus depending on the item I anticipate that his cut signature would sell for over $1000 at the time of release.
2. Freddie Mercury
Freddie Mercury is unquestionably a Rock and Roll legend. The lead singer of Queen, Mercury was posthumously inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his bandmates in 2001 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003. Like Ledger, Freddie Mercury has had cut signatures available in prior Transcendent products. However unlike Ledger there isn’t a Topps certified autograph of Mercury for sale. Other signed items from Mercury that have sold range from $1000-$400 in recent sales. I would anticipate that Mercury’s Transcendent cut signature would go sell at auction for above $5000.