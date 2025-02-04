Topps Unveils New, Ultra-rare 'Liquid' Parallels
Topps never fails at design ingenuity, and their latest iteration comes in the yet-to-be-released 2024 Topps Diamond Icons. Images released on the official Topps X (formerly Twitter) account show two new parallels, liquid silver, and the 1/1 liquid gold.
While it's obvious the rarity of a 1/1, the post does say that the liquid silver is rare, going as far to say, ultra-limited. Although it remains to be seen what 'ultra-limited' actually means.
According to the post, Topps has been working with a third-party tech company. Their desired outcome is, what they are saying, a never-before-seen 3D effects on the card.
It will be interested to see what these look like in real life. The post says 'never before seen' but it isn't the first time Topps has tried a three-dimensional image on its cards.
The latest was 2022 Topps 3D, which took 100 of the best players from the Topps Series 1 and Series 2 flagship, used the exact same images, and gave them a holographic effect.
Going back further Topps released a special set called Topps 3-D Baseball Stars. It was a 30-card set of top stars that year. While the more modern sets above have a holographic texture and 3D effect, the 3-D Baseball Stars set had more of an embossed effect and texture.
Given Topps' penchant for innovation, and Fanatics' hope to bolster the hobby, if this new design proves to be a success we could see it further developed and added to other sets. For now, it's wait and see until Diamond Icons releases. Diamond Icons has a release date of Wednesday, February 5th.