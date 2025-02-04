Two Of Jac Caglianone's Biggest Sports Autographs Have Been Pulled
The current 22nd overall prospect and the 6th overall pick in the most recent draft has already had two of his biggest cards pulled. Bowman Draft, released in December 2024, features players from this past draft, including Travis Bazzana, Hagen Smith, and Jac Caglianone.
In 2020, Mike Trout’s 1/1 Bowman Superfractor sold for a record-breaking $3.8 million. Other notable Superfractor sales include Jasson Dominguez’s, which sold for $474,000 in 2022, Bryce Harper’s for $432,000 in the same year, and Ronald Acuña’s for $430,000 in 2023.
The Number 1 pick from this past year Travis Bazzana also had his 1 of 1 Superfractor autograph pulled. This means in just a few months the top two cards have been pulled out of this product.
Both Bazzana and Caglianone will be very excting prospects to watch this year and there is a good chance that both of them end up playing in the majors this year depending on how their teams want them to develop.
For Jac, the release of Bowman was not the only time one of his biggest cards was pulled. In the late 2010s, Topps introduced a Sapphire edition to its product line. This product offered exclusive parallels and unique variations across multiple Topps Chrome and Bowman sets. In 2020, Topps released one of the first Bowman Sapphire sets, which has since become a staple in the product rotation.
Within the Sapphire product, there are five different parallels that can be pulled:
- Green Sapphire #/99
- Gold Sapphire #/50
- Orange Sapphire #/25
- Red Sapphire #/5
- Padparadscha Sapphire 1/1
Many collectors refer to the Padparadscha 1/1 simply as "pink" due to its color. For Caglianone, his 1/1 Padparadscha from Sapphire has also been pulled.
Although the Superfractor will likely fetch a higher price, both are 1/1s and will ultimately be among the best cards of his career. When he gets a Debut Patch card, that may rival these two in price, but for now, these are the cream of the crop.