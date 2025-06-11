Patrick Mahomes Was Front Row at Yankees-Royals Game for Jac Caglianone's Home Debut
Jac Caglianone made his home debut for the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night, and one of the city's biggest superstars came out to Kauffman Stadium to support the 22-year-old.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany could be seen sitting in the front row for Tuesday night's game, getting the opportunity to see Caglianone in person just a few days after his promotion to the Royals from Triple A Omaha.
Caglianone was coming off a four-hit game in his previous outing, and he drove in Kansas City's first run of the game with a ground out during the second inning.
Unfortunately for Mahomes, the Yankees ran away with the game early on, as Aaron Judge got things going in the first inning with a 469-foot two-run home run. New York extended its lead to 10–2 by the middle innings.
But if Mahomes wants another shot at seeing Caglianone getting a win at home, it shouldn’t be a problem. As a part owner of the team, finding good seats is probably pretty easy.