Jac Caglianone Joins Bo Jackson in Royals History With Impressive Achievement
The Kansas City Royals only recently promoted slugging prospect Jac Caglianone from Triple A, and it hasn't taken him long to make an impact on offense.
Caglianone played his sixth MLB game on Sunday as the Royals squared off against the Chicago White Sox. The team picked up a 7–5 win, thanks in part to Kansas City's prized rookie, who went 4-for-4 at the plate.
In doing so, Calgianone joined Bo Jackson as the only players in Royals history to record a four-hit game within their first six games as a big-leaguer, according to MLB Pipeline. The 22-year-old recorded three singles and a double in Sunday's win. After a slow start through his first five games, he was dialed in at the plate against the White Sox.
Jackson achieved the feat on Sept. 11, 1986, when he went 4-for-5 with four singles against the Seattle Mariners. It was the fifth game of his MLB career.
Royals fans are still eagerly awaiting Calgianone's first MLB home run. He had been obliterating pitches in the minor leagues prior to his promotion to Kansas City, hitting 15 home runs across 50 minor league games at Double A and Triple A.