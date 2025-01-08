2024 Number 1 MLB Pick Travis Bazzana Had His Best Card Pulled
It is not a stretch to say that one of the most exciting prospects for this upcoming baseball season is last year’s No. 1 pick. Currently ranked as the No. 12 prospect in baseball, Travis Bazzana’s best card so far in his career has been pulled.
No. 1 picks over the past few decades have been hit or miss (no pun intended). Baseball fans can hope that we’re looking at a run similar to the 4-year span when Stephen Strasburg, Bryce Harper, Gerrit Cole, and Carlos Correa were the No. 1 picks in the drafts from 2009 to 2012.
In the sports card world, names like Jackson Holliday and Paul Skenes, the No. 1 picks in the last two drafts before Bazzana, are already familiar to everyone. There have been some duds over the past few decades as well. For the most part the players either turn into superstars or dont pan out whatsoever unfortunately.
Who Is Travis Bazzana & Why His First Bowman Baseball Card Is Important
Bazzana’s time in the Cape Cod Baseball League two summers ago was extremely successful. He was one of the best players that summer and even won the league’s MVP award.
Topps has done a great job introducing Bowman cards featuring college teams and players. This year, for one of the first times, they included college variations in the checklist for Bowman Draft, and Bazzana was featured on it.
Why Are There College Cards In This Year's Bowman Draft?
One of his red refractors, numbered to five, sold shortly after the product’s release for $9,700.
Bazzana is expected to start the season in the minor leagues, but at age 22, there’s a decent chance he will make it to the major leagues for Cleveland this year. Depending on when he makes his debut, he could receive a rookie card in Series 2 or Topps Update. However, if his debut comes after the general deadline Topps has established, he could be the top rookie in next year’s Series 1.