Collectibles On SI

Undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Five Rookie Cards

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently 15-0, the only remaining undefeated team in the NBA this season.

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer

Nov 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and center Jarrett Allen (31) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrate with Moondog after the Cavs defeated the Chicago Bulls and moved to 14-0 on the season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and center Jarrett Allen (31) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrate with Moondog after the Cavs defeated the Chicago Bulls and moved to 14-0 on the season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a tremendous start to their season going undefeated with 15 wins thus far. They are hoping to continue the streak tonight in an Emirates NBA Cup game versus the defending NBA Champions, the Boston Celtics.

With the great success invigorating card prices of players like star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, let's take a look back at the starting fives' rookie cards.

1. Jarrett Allen

Rookie Jarrett Allen on the Brooklyn Nets in uniform centered on a Panini Prizm gold and black design in a PSA 10 slab
Card Ladder/Goldin

2017-18 Panini Prizm Gold Rookie Jarrett Allen #154 08/10 PSA 10

2. Darius Garland

panini rookie card Darius Garland dribblingwith green sunburst background and surrounded by imagery of Cleveland
Card Ladder/eBay

2020 Panini On the Horizon Green Rookie Darius Garland #OH-31 1/1

3. Donovan Mitchell

Rookie Donovan mitchell from the Uah Jazz one of one card with signature in a BGS slab
Card Ladder/eBay

2017-18 Panini Encased Rookie Scripted Signatures Platinum Donovan Mitchell #150 1/1 BGS 9, 10 Auto

4. Evan Mobley

A National Treasure card featuring rookie Evan Mobley in his Cleveland jersey, his autograph, and a 3 color jersey patch
Card Ladder/Goldin

2021-22 Panini National Treasures Gold Rookie Patch Autograph Evan Mobley #147 06/10 PSA 9, 10 Auto

5. Isaac Okoro

rookie logoman patch auto of cleveland cavalier isaac okoro from panini flawless one of one
Card Ladder/Goldin

2020-21 Panini Flawless Rookie Logoman Patch Autograph Isaac Okoro #LMA-OKO 1/1

Tune in to TNT at 7:00pm EST to see if the Cleveland Cavaliers remain undefeated when they take on the Celtics in Boston tonight.

Published |Modified
Lauren Rizzo Shaffer
LAUREN RIZZO SHAFFER

Lauren is a writer, collector, Orlando Magic basketball fan, and artist. Her writing can also be found on Hobby News Daily. You can follow her at instagram.com/laurengoeshere.

Home/Inside the Hobby