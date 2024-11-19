Undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Five Rookie Cards
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a tremendous start to their season going undefeated with 15 wins thus far. They are hoping to continue the streak tonight in an Emirates NBA Cup game versus the defending NBA Champions, the Boston Celtics.
With the great success invigorating card prices of players like star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, let's take a look back at the starting fives' rookie cards.
1. Jarrett Allen
2017-18 Panini Prizm Gold Rookie Jarrett Allen #154 08/10 PSA 10
2. Darius Garland
2020 Panini On the Horizon Green Rookie Darius Garland #OH-31 1/1
3. Donovan Mitchell
2017-18 Panini Encased Rookie Scripted Signatures Platinum Donovan Mitchell #150 1/1 BGS 9, 10 Auto
4. Evan Mobley
2021-22 Panini National Treasures Gold Rookie Patch Autograph Evan Mobley #147 06/10 PSA 9, 10 Auto
5. Isaac Okoro
2020-21 Panini Flawless Rookie Logoman Patch Autograph Isaac Okoro #LMA-OKO 1/1
Tune in to TNT at 7:00pm EST to see if the Cleveland Cavaliers remain undefeated when they take on the Celtics in Boston tonight.