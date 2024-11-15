Cavaliers Perfect Start Sends Mitchell’s Card Prices Skyrocketing
It's safe to say that the Kenny Atkinson experiment has paid dividends. With the Cavs' win against the 76ers, Atkinson tied the longest winning streak of any new coach in NBA history. Kenny Atkinson has spent the last 3 years as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors, and many were curious as to how he would transition back to a head coaching role - Atkinson responded by leading the league's best offense.
The Cavs are also the sixth team in NBA history to start out the season 13 - 0, with Donovan Mitchell being a big reason why. The 6’3” guard is shooting the best 3 point percentage of his career, and his sports cards are soaring in value. Here's a chart of Donovan Mitchell's card prices this past month.
It’s worth noting that, while Mitchell’s three-point percentage is at a career high, he hasn’t been statistically dominant this season by any measure. He’s averaging the fewest points per game, minutes played, and field goal attempts since his rookie season. Yet, despite these numbers, collectors are scrambling for his cards.
There's an important lesson that we can take from this. People often invest in the young player with jaw-dropping athleticism or incredible statistics - but let the record show that if the team isn't winning, the results aren't going to be what you expect. In a similar sense, if the leader of a team continues to win, their card values tend to rise accordingly.