Way-Too-Early Look at the Stars of the 2025 College Football Season
Arch Manning's time has come. The prodigal son with the legendary quarterbacking bloodlines will wait in the wings no longer. Flashes of his immense potential came to the fore this season while replacing Quinn Ewers, but the potential 2026 #1 overall pick can really start to build his legacy, and value, next season. His many Panini offerings (including Throwback, National Treasure, and more) could be swept up as he shows the nation what he can do.
Ryan Williams exploded onto the national stage with an electrifying start to his Alabama career. The freshman scored 7 TD's in his first five games, including the play of Bama's season, a dizzying catch-and-run touchdown against Georgia. There are questions in Tuscaloosa, but many of them will be answered by this talented wideout. Williams' 1st Bowman came out this season, and should continue to command attention.
Carson Beck is taking his talents to South Beach. A solid career at University of Georgia now gives way to a chance to follow in Cam Ward's footsteps - signing a huge NIL deal and then leaping up NFL draft boards. A QB who was considered a potential #1 overall pick coming into this season, Beck has a lot to prove - but the potential is there. He was a centerpiece of this year's Bowman University Chrome set, and a big year at Miami could see him tick up in the marketplace on the way to the pros.
Jeremiah Smith introduced himself to a national audience with his destruction of the Oregon secondary in the CFP quarters. He then called game against Notre Dame, catching a third-down bomb to put his Buckeyes in field goal range. Now, he'll be expected to repeat as champion - and if he can do so, the sky is the limit. Smith's ONIT offerings are current standouts, as well as a few Panini Instants from his debut season.
Garrett Nussmeier is near the top of many 2026 NFL draft boards, and for good reason. The strong-armed LSU QB should only get better in an offense that should have a ton of talent. There's every chance that he will head to the next level with the keys to a franchise. Collectors can track down this Heisman darkhorse's Bowman's.