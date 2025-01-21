Collectibles On SI

Way-Too-Early Look at the Stars of the 2025 College Football Season

With Ohio State's 34-23 win over Notre Dame in last nights College Football Playoff National Championship game, Will Howard and co. put an exclamation mark on an exciting season and the historic, inaugural 12-team playoff format. Next year already looks chock-full of intriguing storylines, and incredible talent. Let's take a way-too-early look at some of the players who could write the story of the 2025 College Football season.

Michael Terry

Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate their 34-23 win over Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate their 34-23 win over Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Arch Manning
Arch Manning 2024 Panini Prizm Draft Picks - [Base] - Silver Prizm #192 / COMC

Arch Manning's time has come. The prodigal son with the legendary quarterbacking bloodlines will wait in the wings no longer. Flashes of his immense potential came to the fore this season while replacing Quinn Ewers, but the potential 2026 #1 overall pick can really start to build his legacy, and value, next season. His many Panini offerings (including Throwback, National Treasure, and more) could be swept up as he shows the nation what he can do.

Ryan Williams
2024 Bowman University Chrome - [Base] - X-Fractor #53 / COMC

Ryan Williams exploded onto the national stage with an electrifying start to his Alabama career. The freshman scored 7 TD's in his first five games, including the play of Bama's season, a dizzying catch-and-run touchdown against Georgia. There are questions in Tuscaloosa, but many of them will be answered by this talented wideout. Williams' 1st Bowman came out this season, and should continue to command attention.

Carson Beck
2023 Bowman University Chrome - Chrome Prospect Autographs #44 / COMC

Carson Beck is taking his talents to South Beach. A solid career at University of Georgia now gives way to a chance to follow in Cam Ward's footsteps - signing a huge NIL deal and then leaping up NFL draft boards. A QB who was considered a potential #1 overall pick coming into this season, Beck has a lot to prove - but the potential is there. He was a centerpiece of this year's Bowman University Chrome set, and a big year at Miami could see him tick up in the marketplace on the way to the pros.

Jeremiah Smith
2024-25 Panini Instant NIL - [Base] - White Tiger #JSD / COMC

Jeremiah Smith introduced himself to a national audience with his destruction of the Oregon secondary in the CFP quarters. He then called game against Notre Dame, catching a third-down bomb to put his Buckeyes in field goal range. Now, he'll be expected to repeat as champion - and if he can do so, the sky is the limit. Smith's ONIT offerings are current standouts, as well as a few Panini Instants from his debut season.

Garrett Nussmeier
2024 Bowman University Chrome - Chrome Prospect Autographs - Refractor #PA-GNU / COMC

Garrett Nussmeier is near the top of many 2026 NFL draft boards, and for good reason. The strong-armed LSU QB should only get better in an offense that should have a ton of talent. There's every chance that he will head to the next level with the keys to a franchise. Collectors can track down this Heisman darkhorse's Bowman's.

Michael Terry
Michael Terry is a writer based in Brooklyn. He specializes in sports, culture, and collecting. His work has appeared at Topps RIPPED, ESPN, Grantland, Vice Sports, and more.

