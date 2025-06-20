Shohei Ohtani, Paul Skenes and Other Rare 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 K-Zone Cards
Among the new inserts released in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2, the rare K-Zone die-cut cards have proven to be standouts in the early days since the release of the set. The cards come in two versions; first, a short-printed K-Zone, as well as a rare SSP 'Backwards K' variation. The former are found in one of every 2,032, while the reverse offering is even more scarce, with one in every 10,152 packs. Let's take a look at some of the biggest sales and best pulls from the insert so far.
Pole position when it comes to this unique insert always figured to be contested by Hobby superstars Shohei Ohtani and Paul Skenes. Early secondary card market movement has proven this notion correct.
The design of 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 K-Zone insert cards is truly eye-catching. The die-cut affords a unique shaping of the card that combine with intriguing action images and interesting color schemes that make the cards pop out of the hands.
Nine of the top ten sales, at writing, registered by Card Ladder are of Ohtani and Skenes cards. Ohtani's K-Zone insert sold for $400 on June 15. His backward K offering is the top current sale, fetching over $1,000.
Overall, we've seen nine Skenes K-Zone insert sales so far, ranging from $328.- $850. The 2024 NL Rookie of the Year and current 2025 NL Cy Young favorite, Skenes has cemented his position as one of the leading lights of The Hobby. His cards feature a spectacular color match that is sure to appeal to Pittsburgh Pirates fans and collectors.
Outside of Ohtani and Skenes, the lone entrant in the current Top 10 belongs to Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Roki Sasaki, whose backwards K card sold for $499 on June 12. 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal's K-Zone backwards card has sold for as much as $350, with his less scarce K card fetching as much as $167 at writing.
In addition to a brilliant checklist of the game's best active pitchers, 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 K-Zone features some of the game's biggest legends. At writing, the top K-Zone sale for a Hall-of-Famer belongs to both Nolan Ryan and Sandy Koufax, at $350 (both for backwards K cards).
A Roger Clemens K-Zone insert card can be found currently on eBay for as low as $11.50. A Skenes backwards K is available for $1,000. Ohtani's K-Zone cards are listed on eBay from $51 and up.