Why Josh Allen’s 2024 MVP Campaign Is a Game-Changer for Collectors
There’s no doubt that Josh Allen, quarterback of the AFC East Buffalo Bills, has firmly established himself as one of the league’s most elite players. With the Bills finishing the 2024 regular season with a 13-4 record (which secured the AFC East title), Allen's case for being named the league’s Most Valuable Player is compelling.
Josh Allen Rookie Cards Skyrocket as NFL MVP Buzz Builds
His exceptional season statistics, which include 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and only six interceptions, are a clear testament to his precision and growth as an elite gunslinger. Coupled with his 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, Allen’s dual-threat ability has become the driving force behind Buffalo’s success.
Allen’s leadership and clutch performances were pivotal in navigating the Bills through a tough schedule. Whether it was dissecting defenses such as the New York Jets with pinpoint accuracy or bulldozing through San Francisco 49er defenders in goal-line situations, Allen demonstrated the versatility and poise expected of an MVP. His mere presence has elevated the Bills to perennial contenders, a stark contrast to the franchise's struggles in the pre-Allen era.
Throughout the sports card hobby, Josh Allen is regarded as one of the most sought after players and acquiring his cards can be a game-changer for any collection. For example, collectors and investors alike have noticed how his cards have steadily increased in value over recent years, particularly during Buffalo’s playoff runs.
Sports Illustrated NFL Player of the Year in Cards: Josh Allen
His rookie cards from 2018 have garnered significant attention. Key cards to watch include the 2018 Panini Prizm Rookie (#205), the 2018 National Treasures RPA (Rookie Patch Autograph), and the 2018 Optic Rated Rookie Holo.
Higher-grade versions of these cards have already commanded substantial prices, but the upside potential if he were to win an award as prestigious as the MVP or even go on to win a Super Bowl, could be exponential. To put things in a bit more of a perspective his 2018 Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl Variation (Serial Number 4/5) recently sold for $86,620 on December 28th 2024 at Goldin.
Either honor would cement his status as one of the NFL’s most premier players, creating a ripple effect in the collectibles market. Collectors, like myself are always drawn to players with accolades that enhance their legacy, and an MVP would position Allen alongside other NFL greats such as Lamar Jackson (who is also in the running for this year’s MVP award), Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady.
MVP Favorites Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson Head-to-Head in Football Cards
For collectors, Josh Allen's journey from Wyoming Quarterback to NFL Superstar offers collectors an opportunity to invest in a player whose legacy is still being written, and whose cards are poised to become hobby cornerstones. The increased demand for his rookie cards could lead to even higher record-breaking sales, especially when it comes to both low-numbered variations and/or his autographed parallels.