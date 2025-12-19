Top Mascot Autographed Cards From Bowman Chrome University

As the 2025 College Football Playoff approaches, the remaining 12 teams are in pursuit of the CFP championship. Of the 12 teams still in contention, five are represented with autographed mascot cards in the 2025 Bowman Chrome U set. These serial-numbered parallels feature facsimile autographs from the mascots themselves.

Oregon: The Duck

2025 Bowman Chrome U The Duck Mascot Auto | Card Ladder

The Oregon Duck is one of the most beloved mascots in all of college football. If The Duck looks a lot like Disney's Donald Duck, that's because Walt Disney himself permitted Oregon to use Donald's likeness, explaining why the mascot still closely resembles him today. The Duck is also known for his high-octane entrances, often riding into the stadium on a motorcycle or performing zip-lining stunts. The Duck's Bowman Chrome U card features a portrait of The Duck, with his name incorporated into the signature.

Miami: Sebastian The Ibis

2025 Bowman Chrome U Sebastian The Ibis Mascot Auto | Card Ladder

What's an Ibis? It is a bird known for its long neck, legs, and bill, common in the southeastern United States. Folklore says the Ibis is "the last to leave before a hurricane and the first to return after." Sebastian the Ibis is known for embodying the confidence and swagger that his football team is famous for. On his Bowman Chrome U autograph card, he inscribed "It's all about the U," letting everyone know even mascots can exude confidence.

Oklahoma: Boomer and Sooner

2025 Bowman Chrome U Boomer and Sooner Autograph Refractor | Card Ladder

Boomer and Sooner represent the University of Oklahoma Sooners. They drive the Sooner Schooner around the field after every Oklahoma touchdown. As Boomer drives and Sooner rides shotgun, the schooner, chaotic yet controlled, speeds around the field with precision, thrilling OU fans. Their autograph for the Bowman Chrome U card features an inscription of their #1 jersey number.

Alabama: Big Al

2025 Bowman Chrome U Big Al Autograph Refractor | Card Ladder

The University of Alabama Crimson Tide football program has been a dominant force, particularly over the last 25 years. Many fans may not realize that the Tide has a mascot, Big Al, who debuted in 1979 as a costumed figure. Since the 1930s, the Tide's offensive line has been nicknamed the "Red Elephants," moving up and down the field with power and precision. Big Al is known for his quiet, calm confidence, and his straightforward, no-frills signature embodies those very traits.

Georgia: Hairy Dawg

2025 Bowman Chrome U Hairy Dawg Autograph 1/1 | Card Ladder

Hairy Dawg has been the mascot of the University of Georgia Bulldogs since 1981, embodying the toughness and grit of the Georgia football team. Known for his spiked collar and intense, confident presence, Hairy Dawg is instantly recognizable on and off the field. The image above shows his Gold 1/1 Autograph, which features a playful touch on the "i" that resembles a paw print.

Honorable mention: Goldy Gopher

2025 Bowman Chrome U Mascot Autograph Refractor Goldy Gopher | Card Ladder

Growing up in Minnesota and living not far from the University of Minnesota, I have fond childhood memories of watching Goldy perform at sporting events. Goldy is one of the most underrated mascots in college sports. Not many mascots can "truck-stick" a kid like this and then spin his head around his body. Goldy Gopher is one of a kind.

