WWE Topps Now Has Arrived Featuring Autographs and Relics from The Rock, Roman Reigns, and more
WWE has returned to Topps in a big way with WWE Topps Now currently available for a short time on their website ahead of the 2025 WWE Topps Chrome release later this month.
Topps Will Now Be WWE's Home For Trading Cards
During their first live Netflix broadcast of RAW from the Intuit Dome on January 6th, a banner ad with a QR code shared there would be future release of the product. Around 6:00pm on January 7th, an e-mail announced the return of WWE to Topps Now and a social media post shared one of the product chases of a one-of-one dual Roman Reigns and The Rock on-card autograph.
The first batch consists of six base cards featuring six of the top moments from the historic RAW episode. The opening moment of WWE CCO Triple H is Card 1 in the series and collectors that purchase the base card for $8.99 have the opportunity to also receive randomly inserted numbered parallels of gold out of 50, orange out of 25, black out of ten, red out of five, and a one-of-one SuperFractor.
Card 2 features Roman Reigns posing after defeating Solo Sikoa to reclaim the Ula Fala and Tribal Chief honor. In addition to the 50 and under parallels like Card 1, Card 2 offers the possibility of on-card auto-relic redemptions out of ten, five, and a one-of-one including an “OTC” inscription. The relic is from a table used during the match, and pricing starts at $11.99 for a guaranteed base card.
Sports Illustrated Men's Wrestler of the Year in Cards: Cody Rhodes
The third card in the series features legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as he acknowledges Roman Reigns as “Head of the Table” after defeating Solo Sikoa. For $11.99, collectors are guaranteed a base card of the duo while also having a chance to obtain base card parallels as well as a one-of-one dual on-card autograph redemption.
With John Cena’s appearance during the broadcast, he announced a Farewell Tour stop at the Royal Rumble 2025 next month. Card 4 features Cena alone in the ring starting at $11.99 for one base card and, in addition to the color parallels, collectors also have the opportunity to receive redemptions for an out of ten and out of five event-used mat relic. The top chase for Card 4, though, is a one-of-one on-card auto-relic featuring an event-worn sock relic from Cena.
Sports Illustrated Women's Wrestler of the Year in Cards: Toni Storm
Now a two-time WWE Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley graces Card 5 of the series. Base cards are available starting at $11.99 with color parallels fifty and below. Auto-relic redemptions will also be randomly inserted for cards containing event-used mat relics and Ripley’s autograph out of 25, ten, and five, with the one-of-one SuperFractor also including an on-card “Mami’s always on top” inscription.
The final card of the series features a mid-match shot of CM Punk prior to his first RAW win in ten years over Seth Rollins. Card 6 follows Ripley’s Card 5 with color parallels as well as on-card auto-relic redemptions featuring event-used mat. CM Punk’s one of one will include the inscription of “Go to sleep.”
The cards will be available for purchase until January 10th at 6:00pm EST on the Topps website.