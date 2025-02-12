Kevin Durant Topps Now Card Celebrates 8th Player in NBA History to Score 30,000 Points
At 36 years old and in his 17th season, the Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant added “30,000 Career Points” to an already stacked resume.
To commemorate the milestone, Topps Now has released a base design featuring Durant in an unlicensed “35” jersey featuring the Phoenix Suns’ orange, black, and purple motif. The card also makes note of the moment the 30,000th point was hit during the game.
The base card is available starting at $11.99, but base parallels of Green /99, Blue /75, Gold /50, Orange /25, Black /10, Red /5, and a 1/1 SuperFractor will be randomly inserted in place of a base card. Randomly inserted auto-relic redemptions are also possible hits with /10, /5, and 1/1 featuring cuts of Durant’s game-worn shorts acquired by Topps.
Durant has joined a list of eight elite players spanning decades of the NBA, including:
- LeBron James: 41,623 (and counting)
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 38,387
- Karl Malone: 36,928
- Kobe Bryant: 33,643
- Michael Jordan: 32,292
- Dirk Nowitzki: 31,560
- Wilt Chamberlain: 31,419
- Kevin Durant: 30,008 (and counting)
Durant reached his 30,000th point in his 1,101st NBA game, the same as Abdul-Jabbar and just behind Chamberlain at 941 and Jordan at 960.
“It’s a true honor to be in the same category as those players who helped shape the game and pushed the game forward,” Durant said to NBA.com
The 2007 Rookie of the Year scored his 30,000th point on a free throw after being fouled by the Grizzlies’ Brandon Clark in the second half of Tuesday night’s game. Durant ended the game with 34 points, three rebounds, and three assists.