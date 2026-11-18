Josue De Paula signed with the Dodgers in 2022 as one of their international signings. He made his MLB debut on Sept. 11, 2026, batting .323, hitting one home run, and recording 7 RBI. He remained on the playoff roster but only came to the plate three times. De Paula is currently the number four prospect in MLB's top 100. He is behind Jesus Made, Franklin Arias, and Leo De Vries. The talent is there for De Paula, but right now the Dodgers' outfield is crowded with Andy Pages, Teoscar Hernandez, and Kyle Tucker.

With the offseason underway and not a spot on the roster for De Paula at the moment, now could be a good time to get into his market. Here is a look at some of De Paula's biggest sales during his spike when he got called up in September of 2026.

2023 Bowman Chrome Auto Red Refractor 1st SGC 10

Cardladder

The highest sale of any Josue De Paula card is his 1st Bowman Chrome Red Refractor, graded a ten by SGC, that sold for $20,100 on Aug. 25, 2026. Some scouts compare him to a more athletic Yordan Alvarez, with some similarities to Soto's plate discipline.

2023 Bowman Sterling Prospect Autographs SuperFractor PSA 9

PSA

De Paula was the youngest Dodger to debut since Alex Verdugo in 2017 at 21 years and 110 days. His second-highest-selling card was his Bowman Sterling, graded PSA 9, SuperFractor autograph, which sold for $17,725 on Sept. 17, 2026.

2023 Bowman Chrome Pearl Refractor 1st Auto /10 PSA 10

PSA

De Paula doesn't have any rookie cards yet, so the cards to look into are his Bowman 1st. The third-highest sale for De Paula is a PSA 10 Pearl Refractor, numbered to 10, which sold for $14,000 on Sept. 10, 2026.

Josue De Paula's Player Index - Cardladder

Cardladder

Cardladder's player index starts every player at 1,000; if a player has an index of 1,300, their market is up 30%. If the player's index is 700, it's down 30%. At the beginning of the 2026 season, De Paula's index was 1,286, and when he was called up to the big leagues, it rose to 3,684. Currently, his index is 3,125.

There are a few things that can happen to change De Paula's index: Hernandez gets traded, and they name De Paula in the starting outfield, and when the season starts, his performance.

Teoscar Hernandez on the Trade Block?

The Kansas City Royals have been floated as a potential trade destination for Teoscar Hernández 😳



Via Tim Kelly, Bleacher Report pic.twitter.com/IIpN6XQN4x — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) November 17, 2026

The rumors of Hernandez being on the trade block should already get some movement on De Paula's market, but if a trade happens, it might be too late to get some of De Paula's big cards. The only saving grace would be the offseason and the potential strike. The best time to buy cards, especially baseball, is the offseason.