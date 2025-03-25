Juan Soto Anime Card Featured In 2025 Bowman Baseball
On Monday, March 24th, Topps announced that it would once again be bringing a bold twist to its 2025 Bowman Baseball collection in the form of an Anime-style card featuring Juan Soto of the New York Mets. As is the case with many of Topps innovative releases, this one is certainly creating a buzz, as it could be one of the more interesting Soto cards ever produced.
Soto, who agreed to a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets this past December, also includes a $75 million signing bonus and an opt-out after five years.
If he chooses to opt out, the Mets can void it by boosting his annual salary to increase the deal's total value to $805 million. The 26-year-old star joins a pretty solid Mets lineup that includes such stars as Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo.
The Anime-style inserts, which first caught the market's eye in the 2024 Bowman Baseball collection, blended eye-catching manga-inspired artwork with some baseball’s biggest stars of both today and tomorrow. For example, the 2024 Bowman Anime was an homage to 1955 Bowman which featured player cards with a television boarder around the card.
With that said, there’s a certain prowess that Juan Soto brings to the 2025 edition which includes but is not limited to the confidence he demonstrates at the plate and the power by which he crushes the ball.
As both a collector and especially as someone who admires modern day innovation, it’s these types of Pop Culture collaborations that open new doors for the hobby as whole. No matter if it’s OnIt collaborating with Pokémon or Nike collaborating with Monopoly such collaborations are creating new and improved pathways for fresh collectors to enter into the hobby we all know and love.