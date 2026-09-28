One of the more interesting Major League Baseball seasons is coming to a close. Along with an exciting big-league season, fans were treated to some great performances across all levels of professional baseball. Specifically, fans and collectors got to see some of the most impactful prospects in the game show a lot of growth both on the field and in the hobby.

With that in mind, we will look at the three players who finished the season at the top of prospect rankings and their respective hobby markets.

SS Jesus Made, Brewers

After starting the season as the consensus No. 2 prospect in baseball, Jesus Made took over the top spot after Pirates phenom Konnor Griffin graduated from his rookie status. Throughout the season, Made continued to prove prospect evaluators right. Made spent the entire season in AA as one of the youngest players and did not disappoint, displaying a well-rounded skill set that has fans and collectors excited.

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesús Made fields a ground ball during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Made’s hobby market was extremely strong coming into the season, which is a big reason it didn't see much movement. However, this was largely because he met prodigious expectations heaped on him. Going forward, it would be fair to expect that market to remain stable at worst, with room to grow as he approaches his big-league debut.

SS Franklin Arias, Red Sox

Franklin Arias saw the biggest gains in terms of both prospect rankings and the hobby market of anyone on this list. Arias entered the season as a highly regarded prospect with a high floor but a much less clear ceiling. Arias was known as a great defender and contact hitter with remaining questions about how much he’d hit for power.

Arias answered those questions, finishing his superlative season with 25 home runs across AA and AAA. He also did so without sacrificing much, if any, contact. The leap in power also led to a leap in his prospect ranking, jumping from the mid-30s to No. 2 overall, per Baseball America’s Top 100 list.

Franklin Arias Bowman Chrome 2026 blue prospect autograph numbered to 150 | cardladder.com

After his incredible season, Arias saw gains in his hobby market. Throughout the season, Arias Bowman First Chrome autos continued to rise in value according to Card Ladder sales data. Arias showed he has nothing left to prove and will hopefully make his debut early in 2027, further boosting his hobby market.

SS Leo De Vries, Athletics

Feb 23, 2026; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Athletics shortstop Leo de Vries (83) prepares to play the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Made, Leo de Vries entered the 2026 season with a tremendous amount of hype. Also like Made, de Vries lived up to the hype, having an excellent season as one of the younger players in AA. However, De Vries season came to an unfortunate end after he suffered a labral tear in his right shoulder. The injury is expected to keep him out until May 2027.

Due to the timing of his injury, his hobby market is much more uncertain at the end of the season. Fans and collectors should watch for updates as we get closer to the 2027 season to see where things stand in his recovery.