The first and second installments of this series included such surprises as Babe Ruth on the Angels, Reggie Jackson on the Cubs, and Pete Rose on the Tigers, not to mention the great Jackie Robinson on both the Padres and the Giants! Could it be that there are even more bizarre and unexpected player-team combinations in the baseball card universe? Absolutely!

Bob Gibson on the Mets?

1991 Wiz New York Mets Bob Gibson | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Bob Gibson pitched 528 major league games, all for the St. Louis Cardinals, before hanging up his spikes in 1975, so why would he have a New York Mets card? Actually the answer is simple enough. He was a pitching coach for the team in 1981 under manager Joe Torre. But here comes the plot twist. Flip over his 1991 Wiz card and you'll see he actually pitched a game for the Mets in 1987! Well, yes and no. Bob Gibson really did pitch a game for the Mets that year, but it was the other Bob Gibson. Confused yet? You're welcome!

Ted Williams on the Padres?

1959 Fleer Ted Williams "Ted Turns Professional" | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

RELATED: Ted Williams Stars in Near Perfect Baseball Card Set

Friars fans might dream of a lineup featuring Fernando Tatis, Manny Machado, and hometown hero Ted Williams, but of course the Splendid Splinter played his entire big league career in Beantown. Still, he has a handful of Padres cards due to his 1936 and 1937 seasons with the minor league San Diego Padres of the Pacific Coast League.

Robin Roberts on the Yankees?

1962 Topps Robin Roberts | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Though Robin Roberts is best known as a Philadelphia Phillie, his career also included stints with the Orioles, Astros, and Cubs. (Take note, Immaculate Grid fans!) Of course, none of that explains why he would have a 1962 Topps card on the Yankees. In fact, Roberts was signed by the Yankees following the 1961 season but released in April 1962 before pitching a single game. Had Topps made Roberts a high number that year, his card might instead list him with the Baltimore Orioles. However, the timing of the release was such that Roberts made the set's checklist as a Bronx Bomber.

Juan Marichal on the Dodgers?

1989 Smokey the Bear Dodgers Juan Marichal | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Unlike the Robin Roberts Yankees card, Juan Marichal really did pitch for the Dodgers. In fact, the Dominican Dandy finished his career with San Francisco's archrivals, making two starts in 1975. While no contemporary cardboard captured his Southern California finish, he earned Dodger cards in three different tribute sets issued between 1983 and 1990. As traumatic as these cards may be for Giants fans, they can take solace in the fact that Marichal was terrible as a Dodger, surrendering 9 earned runs in only 6 innings for an L.A. ERA of 13.50.

Jackie Robinson on the Brewers?

1997 Milwaukee Brewers Police Jackie Robinson | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Cheers to Milwaukee historian and card collector Matt Prigge for the tip on this 1997 Milwaukee Brewers card featuring "Brewers Legend" Jackie Robinson, one of several dozen counting all possible variations. As was the case with Jackie's 1977 Padres card, Robinson is the only non-Brewer in the set, included as 1997 marked the 50th anniversary of his Brooklyn Dodgers debut.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: