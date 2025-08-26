Jackie Robinson on the Padres? Five Legends and Their Unexpected Cards

It's no secret that many of baseball's all time greatest players played for more than one team, so it's hardly surprising that most cardboard legends can be found with multiple teams. For example, Hank Aaron has cards with both the Braves and Brewers just as Willie Mays has cards with both the Giants and Mets. Still, here are a handful of player-team combinations that will leave most collectors scratching their heads.

Jackie Robinson on the Padres?

1977 Family Fun Centers San Diego Padres Jackie Robinson | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

RELATED: The Five Essential Baseball Cards of Jackie Robinson

San Diego was truly Dodger Stadium South in 1977 when a 30-card Padres team set, sponsored by Family Fun Centers, included Dodger legend Jackie Robinson. For what it's worth, the set's other 29 players were all, as one might expect, San Diego Padres. True, Jackie appears in his customary Dodger jersey on the card, but there's still a strong case to be made that the card itself is a Padres card.

Satchel Paige on the Braves?

1990 Swell Baseball Greats Satchel Paige | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Yes, this is very definitely a card of legendary Negro League hurler Satchel Paige on the Atlanta Braves, and there's even a great story to go with it. Though Paige was largely done pitching, apart from Oldtimers Days and exhibitions, the Braves signed him in late 1968 to help him qualify for a major league pension. Of course Paige being Paige, he pitched two no-hit innings in a September 1968 exhibition game and added several more innings across multiple Spring Training appearances in 1969.

Reggie Jackson on the Cubs?

1973 Topps Bob Locker | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

RELATED: The Five Essential Baseball Cards of 1973 Topps

Vintage card collectors know Topps was famous in the 1970s for its prolific airbrushing. Case in point this 1973 Topps Bob Locker card that recast the former Athletics hurler as a Chicago Cub. Of course, the jig would have been up completely had the Topps artists left rightfielder Reggie Jackson in his Oakland green and gold, so there was only one thing to do.

Duke Snider as a Montreal Expo?

1976 SSPC Duke Snider | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Though the Duke of Flatbush retired well before the Montreal Expos ever existed, he did have a lengthy stint as a coach for the squad in the 1970s and 1980s. While he never made a Topps card in his Montreal duds, he did make it onto an Expos card in the 1976 SSPC set, which also features Harmon Killebrew on the Royals,

Babe Ruth as an Angel?

1928 Babe Ruth Candy Company #1 | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

RELATED: Babe Ruth Modern Cards and Inserts

In 1927, Babe Ruth starred in a movie called "Babe Comes Home" in which he played a star slugger on the Los Angeles Angels. The following year, the Babe Ruth Candy Company used a couple photos from the film in their 6-card Babe Ruth set.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: