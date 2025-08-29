3 key rookie cards of Kyle Schwarber after 4 HR game

The 2025 MLB Season has now officially etched itself among some of the greatest home-run hitting seasons ever in the history of professional baseball as we have not only seen a player hit four home runs in a game, but for the first time ever we’ve seen that feat accomplished three times. In the wake of the latest player to accomplish this, here’s a look at the essential rookie cards of Phillies All-Star, Kyle Schwarber who became the 21st MLB player and 3rd Philadelphia Phillies player to ever hit four home-runs in a single game.

RELATED: Bryce Harper Sports Card Hits Market at $5,000

2014 Bowman Draft Picks (Card No. DP2) - According to PSA there are 318 PSA 10s and 239 PSA 9s. From a pricing perspective PSA 10s generally sell for $40-$51, while the PSA 9s sell for $3-$12 and the raw version of this card can be picked up for $1-$3.

RELATED: 1989 Score Rookie & Traded Baseball - Three Essential Rookie Cards

2014 BOWMAN DRAFT PICKS CHROME KYLE SCHWARBER #CDP2 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/2014-bowman-draft-picks/kyle-schwarber/auction/-2161352439685828816

2016 Topps Chrome Baseball – Vertical Refractor (Card No. 166) - According to PSA there are 92 PSA 10s and 16 PSA 9s. From a pricing perspective PSA 10s generally sell for $60-$80, while the PSA 9s sell for $11-$15 and the raw version of this card can be picked up for $3-$5.

RELATED: 3 Rookie Cards of Nick Kurtz As He Becomes 20th Player To Hit 4 HRs In A Game

2016 TOPPS CHROME VERTICAL-REFRACTOR KYLE SCHWARBER #166 PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/2016-topps-chrome/kyle-schwarber/auction/8194745501629086142

2016 Bowman Chrome (Card No. 31) - According to PSA there are 41 PSA 10s and 4 PSA 9s. From a pricing perspective PSA 10s generally sell for $25-$30, while the PSA 9s sell for $7-$10 and the raw version of this card can be picked up for $1-$2.50.

2016 BOWMAN CHROME KYLE SCHWARBER #31 PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/2016-bowman-chrome/kyle-schwarber/auction/1583283287680159686

Now that we’ve become witnesses to MLB home run history by seeing the 21st player to ever hit 4 Home Runs in a game, there’s only one way for his baseball cards to go and that is up. No matter what number Schwarber finishes the season with, he’ll be forever part of an elite fraternity of batters that have hit four Home Runs in a single game.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: