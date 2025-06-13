Collectibles On SI

Jacob Misiorowski Dominates and Earns Topps NOW card

Misiorowski debuts for the Brewers and pitches five scoreless innings.

Jun 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (33) throws a pitch
Jun 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (33) throws a pitch / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jacob Misiorowski made his MLB debut with the Milwakee Brewers on June 12th, pitching 5 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. He also allowed no hits during his five innings on the mound, earning the win. He threw fourteen pitches over 100 MPH in the outing. Misiorowski was originally drafted in 2022, and is currently the 4th ranked prospect in the Brewers farm system. At least for now, he is commanding the attention of MLB fans everywhere.

Jacob Misiorowski Topps Now
Jacob Misiorowski Topps NOW Debut Card / Topps NOW

Misiorowski's debut has now been chronicled in a Topps NOW card. The front of the card shows Misiorowski on the mound, ready to deliver a pitch. He is wearing the Brewers city connect uniforms, as evidenced by the words "Brew Crew" front and center on his jersey. The card signifies his debut by the words "Call Up" being present on the left side of the card. Many current MLB superstars have had the distinction of getting this type of Topps NOW card in prior years, and Misiorowski now adds his name to that list. Outside of Bowman releases, this is the only card currently of Misiorowski in a licensed Brewers uniform.

Jacob Misiorowski Topps NOW Debut Card
Jacob Misiorowski Topps NOW Debut Card / Topps NOW

The back of the card gives a brief description of Misiorowski's debut, along with a quote from him after the game. Misiorowski's Topps NOW card is the 291st in the set so far this season.

Parallels are available of this card, with those being Gold (/50), Orange (/25), Black (10), Red (/5), and a 1/1 Foilfractor. These parallels give collectors a unique chase element to this individual release.

Misiorowski's debut was impressive, and time will tell if he can keep up that consistency over numerous starts. While pitchers tend to hold less card value that position players, Paul Skenes broke that trend last year with his 100+ MPH pitches and low ERA. Could Misiorowski be on that same trajectory? So far, he checks the high heat and ERA boxes.

