Fanatics Museum of Greatness is the Ultimate Collector’s Paradise
Get ready, sports fans—Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 is just around the corner, and it’s bringing something truly unforgettable to the Javits Center this June 20–22.
The centerpiece for collectors? The Museum of Greatness, a jaw-dropping exhibit that showcases the stories that shaped sports and collecting history through some of the most iconic trading cards and memorabilia ever assembled under one roof.
A Celebration of Sports Icons
This isn’t just another showcase—it’s a celebration of the athletes who broke barriers and redefined what’s possible in their sports. From game-worn jerseys to ultra-rare trading cards, the Museum of Greatness is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans and collectors alike. Expect over $200 million worth of collectibles—believed to be the most valuable display of sports memorabilia—many on public display for the first time.
A Stadium-Style Experience
Picture a 10,500-square-foot setup designed like a stadium, featuring 20 themed modules that bring sports history to life for attendees. Fans can explore sections such as “Rising Stars,” “GOATs,” “Women in Sports,” “Barrier Breakers,” and an “Entertainment” module that celebrates the crossover of sports and pop culture. With 24/7 security on-site, these national treasures are in safe hands, as it should be.
The Ultimate Collection
The real stars of the show? The collectibles themselves. Here’s a sneak peek at just a few of the highlights:
- Michael Jordan: The legendary 1998 “Last Dance” Finals jersey, his 1997 Fleer Precious Metal Gems Green card (worth $8 million), and his 1998 Fleer Metal Gem Masters 1/1 (worth $4.5 million).
- Tom Brady: Over 30 of the greatest Tom Brady cards in existence, plus game-worn jerseys from multiple Super Bowls.
- Shohei Ohtani: His 2024 All-Star Game uniform and three rookie cards valued at $1 million.
- LeBron James: His first-ever Superfractor (2004 Topps Chrome Superfractor PSA 10) and the iconic 2003 Ultimate Rookie Logoman.
- MLB Debut Patches: Over 50 of these highly coveted patches from one of the hobby’s most buzzworthy products.
Unprecedented Access to Private Collections
Many of these items are coming straight from the players’ collections, while others are on loan from 30 private collectors who’ve partnered with Fanatics Collectibles and Fanatics Authentic. It’s the kind of collaboration that rarely happens—and it’s all coming together under one roof for three unforgettable days.
For fans and collectors alike, the Museum of Greatness is more than an exhibit—it’s a chance to witness sports greatness up close, one card at a time. Mark your calendar and get ready to experience the ultimate tribute to the athletes who inspire us every day.