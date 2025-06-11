Collectibles On SI

An Inside Look at 2025 Topps Series 2 Baseball

Jason Schwartz

2025 Topps Series 2 baseball cards of Jenn Tran, Juan Soto, and Rickey Henderson
2025 Topps Series 2 baseball cards of Jenn Tran, Juan Soto, and Rickey Henderson / Card images courtesy of Topps

The date many collectors had circled on their calendars has finally arrived: June 11, known around the Hobby as Topps Series 2 release day. As it always does, the second series of Topps Baseball delivers a mix of the eagerly anticipated and the unexpected.

ROOKIE CARDS

High on the lists of many collectors are the new base rookie cards included in the series. Highlights here include Roki Sasaki (Dodgers), Luisangel Acuña (Mets), Matt Shaw (Cubs), Cam Smith (Astros), and Kristian Campbell (Red Sox).

2025 Topps Luisangel Acuna
2025 Topps Luisangel Acuna / Card image courtesy of Topps

NEW TEAMS

The headliner among players donning new threads in Series 2 is without a doubt Juan Soto of the Mets. However, while the Bronx Bombers might have lost a star player, they also gained one in Max Fried, who appears as a Yankee in Series 2. Other notables include Alex Bregman of the Red Sox and Blake Snell of the Dodgers.

2025 Topps Max Fried
2025 Topps Max Fried / Card image courtesy of Topps

RELATED: 2025 Topps Series 2 Baseball Cover Athlete is Shohei Ohtani!

FIRST PITCH

The "First PItch" inserts typically feature personalities from anywhere but the world of baseball, which adds fun for some collectors but is a turn-off to certain purists in the Hobby. This year, however, there is good news for the "stick to baseball" crowd in that two baseball legends make posthumous appearances on the same "First Pitch" card: Rickey Henderson and the Oakland Coliseum! And for the "mix it up" crowd, there are still fun names like reality TV stars Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran, as well as pro wrestling star The Miz.

2025 Topps Jenn Tran
2025 Topps Jenn Tran / Card image courtesy of Topps

HEAVY LUMBER

Fans nostalgic for the wood grain of 1987 Topps will enjoy the Topps Series 2 "Heavy Lumber" inserts, that is, assuming they can find them! Each of the 20 players in the set has a print run of only 500. Players include a mix of retired greats such as Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron and current stars such Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts.

2025 Topps Heavy Lumber Sammy Sosa
2025 Topps Heavy Lumber Sammy Sosa / Card image courtesy of Topps

RELATED: Super Rare "K-Zone" Die-Cut Inserts Debut in 2025 Topps Series 2 Baseball

Head to the Topps website for plenty more on Topps Series 2, but better yet, pick up a pack or two! And whether your thing is Roki, Rickey, or rookies, best of luck with your purchases!

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:

Published |Modified
Jason Schwartz
JASON SCHWARTZ

Jason A. Schwartz is a collectibles expert whose work can be found regularly at SABR Baseball Cards, Hobby News Daily, and 1939Bruins.com. His collection of Hank Aaron baseball cards and memorabilia is currently on exhibit at the Atlanta History Center, and his collectibles-themed artwork is on display at the Honus Wagner Museum and PNC Park.

Home/News