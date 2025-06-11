An Inside Look at 2025 Topps Series 2 Baseball
The date many collectors had circled on their calendars has finally arrived: June 11, known around the Hobby as Topps Series 2 release day. As it always does, the second series of Topps Baseball delivers a mix of the eagerly anticipated and the unexpected.
ROOKIE CARDS
High on the lists of many collectors are the new base rookie cards included in the series. Highlights here include Roki Sasaki (Dodgers), Luisangel Acuña (Mets), Matt Shaw (Cubs), Cam Smith (Astros), and Kristian Campbell (Red Sox).
NEW TEAMS
The headliner among players donning new threads in Series 2 is without a doubt Juan Soto of the Mets. However, while the Bronx Bombers might have lost a star player, they also gained one in Max Fried, who appears as a Yankee in Series 2. Other notables include Alex Bregman of the Red Sox and Blake Snell of the Dodgers.
FIRST PITCH
The "First PItch" inserts typically feature personalities from anywhere but the world of baseball, which adds fun for some collectors but is a turn-off to certain purists in the Hobby. This year, however, there is good news for the "stick to baseball" crowd in that two baseball legends make posthumous appearances on the same "First Pitch" card: Rickey Henderson and the Oakland Coliseum! And for the "mix it up" crowd, there are still fun names like reality TV stars Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran, as well as pro wrestling star The Miz.
HEAVY LUMBER
Fans nostalgic for the wood grain of 1987 Topps will enjoy the Topps Series 2 "Heavy Lumber" inserts, that is, assuming they can find them! Each of the 20 players in the set has a print run of only 500. Players include a mix of retired greats such as Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron and current stars such Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts.
Head to the Topps website for plenty more on Topps Series 2, but better yet, pick up a pack or two! And whether your thing is Roki, Rickey, or rookies, best of luck with your purchases!