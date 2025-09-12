

Before Jordan Love quarterbacked the Green Bay Packers to a 2-0 start, including a win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday, his football cards were on the rise. How much will head-to-head wins over Jared Goff and Jayden Daniels, along with his playing well, impact Love's card values as the season progresses?

Jordan Love’s football card values were starting to trend upward entering the 2025 NFL season.

Then the former first-round pick led the Green Bay Packers to a 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday with a 19-for-31, 292-yard passing performance and touchdowns.

With a head-to-head win over reigning NFL Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels on the heels of a season-opening 27-13 victory over Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions, Love’s football card market is poised to experience further positive growth.

It’s too early to assume Love will join fellow 2020 draftees Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts on an elevated tier of relevance in the football card hobby. Still, the conditions are ripe for Love’s game and card market to go to the next level as the season progresses.

Love has made up ground on a higher tier of NFL quarterbacks on the field and in the hobby, with his cards generating year-to-date eBay sales of $3,062,152 through August, according to data collected and published by GemRate. Love’s sales volume ranks 15th among active quarterbacks, 18th among active players and 19th among all football players, coming just over $100,000 ahead of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning ($2,961,863) through the first eight months of 2025.

According to Card Ladder, the market for Love cards is down 14.2 percent as of the close of business on Wednesday from last September. Still, since Love underwent surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament in his non-throwing hand on Aug. 9, his card market is up 2.4 percent.

Love’s daily sales volume of more than $12,400 on Aug. 14 marked his second-highest single-day sales since New Year’s Day. The day’s activity was buoyed by the sale of a 2020 Panini National Treasures Football Rookie Patch Autograph (75/99), which sold for a winning bid of $12,200 in an auction conducted by Goldin Auctions.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most recent PSA 10 sale of Love’s 2020 Panini Prizm Football (#363) base rookie card was on Wednesday for $54.99 on eBay. While the most recent sale of Love’s Prizm rookie card was for less than what the same cards of Burrow (#307), Herbert (#325) and Hurts (#343) most recently sold for, an argument can be made that Love’s flagship Prizm rookie still has room to grow.

It’s hard to envision Ultra Modern base cards, even in PSA 10 condition, ever returning to where they were at the height of the sports card boom amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The all-time high sale of Love’s PSA 10 Prizm base rookie card, for instance, was a $405 eBay sale on May 17, 2021, according to Card Ladder.

A PSA 9-graded copy of Love's true rookie patch autograph (RPA) from 2020 Panini National Treasures Football (#159) went for $12,200 in a public auction through Goldin Auctions in August. | Goldin Auctions

Nevertheless, Love has yet to lead the Packers to a Super Bowl (Hurts has won one and Burrow has played in one), and he’s quarterbacking a team expected to contend in the NFC, especially after trading for All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons. Additionally, the PSA 10 population of Love’s Prizm base rookie cards (3,391) is less than half of the number of Burrow cards (7,699) and a little more than half of the Herbert cards (6,077) in circulation.

While Love’s year-to-date sales volume through August is less than half of the eBay sales generated by Burrow ($6,770,339) and Hurts ($6,364,900), he’s closed the gap on Herbert ($3,765,385). Love’s Card Ladder index currently has a higher value than those of Burrow and Hurts, further illustrating Love’s steadily improving status as a sought-after commodity throughout the hobby.

