The list of athletes getting involved in the growing sports card ecosystem just got a little longer.

Derek Jeter, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joe Burrow have joined forces in a new national campaign with sports collectibles platform Arena Club. On August 6th, Arena Club debuted “The Chase”, a national TV spot that aims to highlight the thrill collectors experience when searching for rare or valuable cards.

What is The Chase?

Collectors try to catch Jeter, Antetokounmpo, and Burrow as they cut across Miami, ducking into shops and restaurants to evade their pursuers. It’s a fun and cheeky take on a feeling collectors know all too well: the thrill of the hunt.

By bringing together stars from three sports, ‘The Chase’ mirrors Arena Club’s larger mission: connecting collectors through their shared passion for the hunt.

MLB Hall of Fame player and former New York Yankee captain Derek Jeter throws out a ceremonial first pitch before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“As someone who has always appreciated the history and storytelling behind every card, I’m excited about how we’re making that experience more accessible to more fans,” said Arena Club co-founder Derek Jeter. “We had a great time making ‘The Chase.’ It really captures that anticipation factor of what you might find next when you're a collector."

Joe Burrow in The Chase | Arena Club

Beginning in September, Arena Club will include 40 "Golden Slabs" in Slab Packs through the end of the year, releasing 10 slabs every month. Finding one provides an entry for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid VIP football weekend in Los Angeles, including two tickets to the biggest football game of 2027.

A Tech-Forward Platform

Arena Club uses AI-powered grading and digital verification to give collectors a secure way to transact with a broad community of other collectors interested in buying, selling, or trading sports cards. Founders Brian Lee and Derek Jeter sought to reimagine collecting by blending the physical hobby with a modern digital platform.

Arena Club | Arena Club

“Every collector knows the feeling of the chase, the anticipation, the discovery and the possibility that the next pack could hold something incredible,” explains Lee. “Bringing Derek, Giannis and Joe together felt like the perfect way to bring that feeling to life. They represent three different sports and three different fan bases, but that excitement is universal. That’s what Arena Club is all about: bringing collectors together and giving sports fans everywhere something exciting to chase.”

Collectors will have their next chance to chase a Golden Slab when the September Slab Pack drop arrives. For more information about Arena Club and to follow along with The Chase, check out ArenaClub.com and @arenaclub on Instagram.