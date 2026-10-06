Bengals vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to get back on track when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati started the season 2-0, but suffered upset losses to the Steelers and Jaguars in its last two games. Meanwhile, Miami is still searching for its first win, and the Dolphins have covered the spread just once in their four losses.

The Bengals got a 45-21 win in Miami last December and are once again favored against the Dolphins.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 5.

Bengals vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bengals -7 (-112)

Dolphins +7 (-108)

Moneyline

Bengals: -345

Dolphins: +275

Total

42.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Bengals vs. Dolphins How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Bengals record: 2-2

Dolphins record: 0-4

Bengals vs. Dolphins Betting Trends

The Bengals are 2-2 against the spread this season.

The Dolphins are 1-3 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 2-2 in Bengals games this season.

The UNDER is 3-1 in Dolphins games this season.

Bengals vs. Dolphins Injury Reports

Bengals Injury Report

Tee Higgins – questionable

Ja’Marr Chase – questionable

Dolphins Injury Report

Jackson Woodard – questionable

Reese Taylor – questionable

Dante Trader Jr. – questionable

Bengals vs. Dolphins Key Player to Watch

Joe Burrow, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow had an interesting game against the Jaguars last week. He threw for a season-high 428 yards on 39 of 54 passes, but only threw one touchdown with two interceptions. He also ran for a score, though, helping the Bengals cut the deficit to five in the fourth quarter.

Burrow’s 1,171 passing yards this season are fourth in the league, and he has a great chance to keep that going in Miami. The Dolphins let Kyler Murray throw for 247 yards on 27 of 37 passes last week, after all.

Bengals vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick

I don’t trust the Bengals’ offense enough to cover a touchdown spread, even against the Dolphins. Instead, I’m looking at the UNDER in this game.

Miami has topped out at 13 points this season, including 10 points in each of the last two weeks. Meanwhile, the Bengals scored just 17 points last week after putting up 27 in Pittsburgh.

The Bengals could very well end up covering the -7 spread, but I think the UNDER is the safer bet.

Pick: UNDER 42.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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