Bengals vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
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The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to get back on track when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.
Cincinnati started the season 2-0, but suffered upset losses to the Steelers and Jaguars in its last two games. Meanwhile, Miami is still searching for its first win, and the Dolphins have covered the spread just once in their four losses.
The Bengals got a 45-21 win in Miami last December and are once again favored against the Dolphins.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 5.
Bengals vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bengals -7 (-112)
- Dolphins +7 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bengals: -345
- Dolphins: +275
Total
- 42.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Bengals vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 11
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Bengals record: 2-2
- Dolphins record: 0-4
Bengals vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- The Bengals are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins are 1-3 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 2-2 in Bengals games this season.
- The UNDER is 3-1 in Dolphins games this season.
Bengals vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
Bengals Injury Report
- Tee Higgins – questionable
- Ja’Marr Chase – questionable
Dolphins Injury Report
- Jackson Woodard – questionable
- Reese Taylor – questionable
- Dante Trader Jr. – questionable
Bengals vs. Dolphins Key Player to Watch
Joe Burrow, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow had an interesting game against the Jaguars last week. He threw for a season-high 428 yards on 39 of 54 passes, but only threw one touchdown with two interceptions. He also ran for a score, though, helping the Bengals cut the deficit to five in the fourth quarter.
Burrow’s 1,171 passing yards this season are fourth in the league, and he has a great chance to keep that going in Miami. The Dolphins let Kyler Murray throw for 247 yards on 27 of 37 passes last week, after all.
Bengals vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
I don’t trust the Bengals’ offense enough to cover a touchdown spread, even against the Dolphins. Instead, I’m looking at the UNDER in this game.
Miami has topped out at 13 points this season, including 10 points in each of the last two weeks. Meanwhile, the Bengals scored just 17 points last week after putting up 27 in Pittsburgh.
The Bengals could very well end up covering the -7 spread, but I think the UNDER is the safer bet.
Pick: UNDER 42.5 (-115)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop