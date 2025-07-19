Top 1981 Topps Football Cards to Collect
1981 Topps Football is an interesting release to look at, as it contains numerous key rookie cards, alongside cards of Hall of Famers. The design of this years release is quite simplistic, with white borders being present, a near full photo of the player front and center, while team name and player is at the bottom of the card. It should also be noted that Topps did not have the ability to show team logos at this point in time, as was the case during part of the 1970s and 1980s. Even so, there are five key cards that stand out in this release.
Honorable Mentions: Mark Gastineau RC (Card #342) and Dwight Clark RC (Card #422). Gastineau was part of the New York Sack Exchange of the 1980's, while Clark is most known for being the recipient of "The Catch", when the 49ers beat the Cowboys on a last second catch in the 1981 NFC Championship Game.
1. Joe Montana RC (Card #216)
Is it really surprising that this is the top card of the set? Most collectors associate this card as the flagship card in the set, simply because of the career accomplishments that Joe Montana was able to achieve. He was able to win four Super Bowls with the 49ers, and was also able to win 2 MVP awards. Given the age and fragility of corners and centering, pristine copies of Montana's rookie do bring a premium. A PSA 9 of Montana's rookie sold recently for $2,000. Even ungraded copies in good shape will fetch a minimum of $70.
2. Art Monk RC (Card #194)
A key receiver on the Washington teams of the 1980's, Monk had himself a great career. Monk earned himself a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, racking up 12,721 receiving yards and 68 touchdowns, nearly all of which were with Washington. Monk's rookie can be obtained for a decently low price, with good condition copies going for around $7. A PSA 8 recently sold for $36.
3. Kellen Winslow RC (Card #150)
Kellen Winslow may be one of the forgotten about players of the 1980s at the tight end position, partially because he was never able to win a Super Bowl in San Diego. But, Winslow was still able to make it to the Hall of Fame, perhaps most notably associated with playing in (at the time) the longest game in NFL history against the Miami Dolphins. Winslow is at the center of a famous photo from the game, being carried off the field, exhausted, by his teammates. Winslow's rookie can be purchased for as low as $5.
4. Walter Payton (Card #400)
Walter Payton makes another one of these lists, largely due to the fact that he is really collectable in the Hobby. Since he was the leading all time rusher at the time that he retired, and the fact his value remains constant, he earns the spot on this list. Copies of Payton's 1981 Topps card do fluctuate a little in price, with condition being the driving factor. A PSA 8 recently sold for $28, but higher grade copies will bring a premium. If a collector is putting the set together and needs an ungraded copy, it will only run $3-$5.
5. Dan Hampton RC (Card #316)
The final spot on this list goes to a member of the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl winning team of 1985, Dan Hampton. This is his rookie card, but it does not gather a ton of value in the hobby, likely due to him being a defensive player. Hampton's rookie can be purchased for as low as $2, but gradable copies can sell for up to $10.
The 1981 Topps Football release is filled with Hall of Famers and key rookie cards. Putting the set together is not horribly expensive, outside of the Montana rookie. This allows the set to be readily accessible for set builders who are looking to relive a piece of their childhood, or for those who love the look of 1980's Topps Football releases.