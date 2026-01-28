5 Super Bowl Heroes and their Rookie Cards to Buy Now

Super Bowl Sunday is almost upon us - the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots will battle it out on Sunday, February 8, 2026 for NFL supremacy. Hundreds of millions will tune in around the world to watch the big game and witness new legends in the making. As the excitement builds, it's worth taking a look back at some of the heroes of yesterday and their rookie cards. These players are legends and built their status due to great play in past Super Bowls.

BOWMAN CHROME 2000 TOM BRADY

A man who needs no introduction - considered by many to be the best of all time, Tom Brady racked up an amazing 7 Super Bowl wins during his career. It's amazing when one considers he was selected in the 6th round of the draft. It just goes to show you never know. Brady's Bowman Chrome rookie is one of his most sought after cards - a copy in gem-mint condition goes for around $12,500.

TOPPS 1957 BART STARR

Packers Legend, Bart Starr, kicked off the Super Bowl Legend party with wins in the first two Super Bowls as well as taking home the MVP honors both times. Not bad! He also earned a place in NFL history with his performance in the "Ice Bowl" in 1967 in the coldest game ever played. His one-yard sneak to win the game in the final seconds is legendary. His 1957 Topps rookie card is also the stuff of legend - a copy in PSA 9 condition is around $300,000.

TOPPS 1981 JOE MONTANA

Joe Montana was indeed a Super Bowl Legend - he has 4 Super Bowl wins and 3 Super Bowl MVPs to his credit, which is up there in GOAT territory. His 1981 Topps rookie card was issued back in a period where Topps didn't have the NFL license, so the "49ers" logo is conspicuously missing from Montana's helmet. In any case, this is the rookie card and a gem-mint copy will cost well north of $100,000.

TOPPS 1983 MARCUS ALLEN

Marcus Allen had the performance of a lifetime in Super Bowl 18 against the Washington Redskins. he rushed for 191 yards, including a magical 74 yard touchdown run. He was named MVP and deservedly so! His 1983 Topps rookie card is without question the most affordable card on this list in a higher grade - the gem-mint copy seen above can be had for under $1,600.

TOPPS 1965 JOE NAMATH

Joe Namath, or "Broadway Joe" may be most famous for his "guarantee" - when he guaranteed a victory in Super Bowl 3 against the Baltimore Colts. Namath's Jets were heavy underdogs but they came out on top, making a superstar out of Namath. His rookie card is grail-level stuff for football collectors - even a PSA 8.5 commands more than $200,000.

