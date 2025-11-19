John Cena’s The Last Time is Now retirement tour is headed towards its end. The tour featured some big moments including Cena breaking Ric Flair’s all time World Title reign record by winning the WWE World Championship a record breaking 17th time at WrestleMania and memorable last matches with legendary rivals such AJ Styles. As John Cena’s last appearances approached, one date fans had circled on their calendar was the November 11th Monday Night Raw taking place in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cena was born and raised in West Newbury, Massachusetts just under forty miles north of Boston so this Raw was advertised as the last in his home town. Raw initially opened with WWE President of Talent Relations Paul “HHH” Leveque introducing Cena to the raucous crowd. Not long after Cena entered the ring, both men were interrupted by Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion Dominic Mysterio.

RELATED: Can't miss John Cena WWE cards

John Cena Topps Now card celebrating IC title win | WWEshop.com

After verbal sparring between Mysterio and Cena lead to an impromptu match for Mysterio's Intercontinental title. The match ended with Cena’s hand raised and declaring to his hometown crowd that once again “the champ is here”. Despite a twenty plus year career in the WWE, this was Cena’s first Intercontinental title reign. It also meant that Cena entered the history books as a Grand Slam Champion (having held four major WWE championships). Now to celebrate the moment Topps released a Topps Now card.

John Cena Topps Now 1/1 foilfractor autogrpah | WWEshop.com

The card itself features a picture of the moment when Cena was declared champion. Specifically it shows Cena holding the Intercontinental Championship in his right hand while referee Eddie Orange raises his left hand high in victory. Like other Topps Now sets, along with the base card, there are low numbered foil variants ranging from gold out of 50 to the 1/1 foifractor. Unfortunately for fans though, there is only one autograph card included which is the 1/1 signed foifractor.

The Last time is Now tour is fast approaching its final date on December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Although it might not be the last Topps Now card released, this Topps Now card will be the last to celebrate a championship victory for John Cena. For that reason, there’s a strong likelihood that this card will remain highly sought after by Cena fans and collectors.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: