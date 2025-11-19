Ebay introduces an all-new price guide for trading cards

Ebay, the largest online marketplace for buying and selling sports cards and collectibles, is introducing an all-new price guide for trading cards.

“Collectors rely on accurate comps to make smart buying, selling and trading decisions,” said Adam Ireland, VP & GM, Global Collectibles at eBay. “Our new Price Guide for sports trading cards brings relevant data together in one place, offering a clearer view of everything from rarity to real market value. We’ll continue to test and refine the experience, but we’re very excited to get this in front of collectors and make sure it delivers what our community needs.”

Access to eBay's all-new price guide for trading cards is available in the eBay app under the "My eBay" section. | eBay

The price guide is accessible under the “My eBay” section of the eBay app. Collectors can then tap the “Scan cards” function in the “Shortcuts” menu to scan cards with their smartphone camera and get card prices.

The pricing data includes an up-to-date two-year history of first-party eBay sales transactions, including “Best Offer” accepted prices. From there, collectors can list cards for sale, shop active listing or add scanned cards to “My Collection” to track their value over time and list at a future date.

The feature is currently in “Early Access” mode, with eBay continuing to test and refine the user experience. According to eBay, a seller account isn’t required to use the price guide, which will be available to everyone in the U.S. for free, with no subscription fees or usage limits included.

The all-new price guide for trading cards from eBay is available to U.S. users in "Early Access" mode on the eBay app. | eBay

Over the next few weeks, buyers should soon be able to view pricing data directly on the “View Item” page as eBay continues to test the availability of pricing information.

The price guide is the latest innovation eBay has made to the experience of buying and selling sports cards on the platform, including the option at checkout to grade cards with PSA.

