Is Patrick Mahomes Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Falcons in NFL Week 10)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a scary hit in Week 9 against the New York Jets, injuring his elbow in the process.

However, Mahomes didn't miss a play in the Chiefs' Week 9 win, and he's off the injury report and expected to start in a road matchup with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

Patrick Mahomes (knee, right elbow) not listed on injury report for Week 10. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 13, 2026

Oddsmakers have expected Mahomes to play in this game from the jump, as the Chiefs opened as three-point favorites on the road in Week 10. They remain favored by three at DraftKings Sportsbook as they look to get to 7-2 in the 2026 season.

Kansas City is looking to keep pace with Denver (also 7-2 and on the bye this week) in the AFC West. Those two teams split their two meetings in the 2026 season, so neither holds a head-to-head tiebreaker and will instead rely on division record.

Mahomes is a fringe MVP candidate in the 2026 season, and he's put the Chiefs right back in contention after a down 2025 season where he missed the end of the campaign with a torn ACL. The star quarterback rehabbed fast enough to play in Week 1, and he's currently 11th amongst all quarterbacks with 50 or more plays this season in EPA/Play and seventh in success rate.

Overall, Mahomes has completed 67.3 percnt of his passes for 2,037 yards, 14 scores and four picks. He's also been able to use his legs despite coming off the torn ACL, rushing 23 times for 85 yards and a score.

Kansas City is currently -175 to pick up a win on Sunday, which translates to an implied probability of 63.64 percent.

As long as Mahomes is under center the Chiefs are one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL, and they're fifth in the Super Bowl odds (+1000) in the 2026 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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