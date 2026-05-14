Karl-Anthony Towns Puts Bounty on John Cena Wrestlemania 41 Patch Auto
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After missing out on the historic sale for the 2025 Topps Dynasty Randy Orton Wrestlemania 41 Patch Auto 1-of-1, Knicks' star Karl-Anthony Towns is trying to make sure he doesn't miss out on an even bigger card.
The John Cena 1-of-1 Wrestlemania 41 Patch Auto from his final Wrestlemania.
The $60,000 bounty would mark the second-highest sale for a WWE card of all-time.
The Growing WWE Market
WWE and wrestling in general have had a bit of a renaissance over the last decade, and with the 2024 Panini Flawless set and the return to Topps with some of their premium sets, we've seen some large sales from 2025 Topps Chrome WWE, including two of The Rock's Superfractor autos selling for over $15,000 last year.
Now, with the Wrestlemania 41 Match-Worn Patch Autos and the Debut Patch Autos to WWE, we've seen innovation in the WWE space and the introduction of higher-end sets to a market in desperate need of them. Some of the top options from the Debut Patch checklist could easily push six figures to the right buyer. Sol Ruca, Stephanie Vaquer, and Joe Hendry are all getting big pushes on the main roster and should command top dollar in the market.
Until those Debut Patches get pulled, we have the Wrestlemania Patches from 2025 Topps Royalty to speculate on. With the Randy Orton Wrestlemania Match-Worn Patch Auto selling for $42,100, it is fair to wonder if John Cena or Rhea Ripley's could threaten The Rock's all-time WWE sale of $122,000 for his 2022 Prizm Black 1-of-1.
KAT's Collecting Game
Karl-Anthony Towns has been in the collecting space for a few years now, so it isn't a surprise to see him put bounties on cards. However, his level of involvement in the hobby is a welcome surprise. He's not just going after legendary cards to make a headline about buying the most expensive card; he's chasing cards with a significant meaning to him as a wrestling fan and collector.
Now, the question remains if a $60,000 bounty is enough actually to buy the card. A lot of fans are speculating that whoever pulls the John Cena 1-of-1 Wrestlemania Match-Worn Patch Auto from his final Wrestlemania match may actually command a significantly higher premium. It's no surprise that John Cena has such a loyal fan base after all of these years.
While Towns' bounty may not be high enough, it is certainly a starting point. However, for the card space in general, it's good to see athletes chasing cards publicly even if fans think the bounty or ask may be lower than it could, or should, be.
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Brendan has worked for various platforms, including The Washington Post, SB Nation, NBC Sports Washington, and more, covering everything from college basketball to fantasy football and betting. An avid collector as a kid, he got back into collecting in 2021 and is a dedicated soccer, football, and basketball collector.Follow BrendanDarr