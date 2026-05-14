Karl-Anthony Towns Puts Bounty on John Cena Wrestlemania 41 Patch Auto

After missing out on the historic sale for the 2025 Topps Dynasty Randy Orton Wrestlemania 41 Patch Auto 1-of-1, Knicks' star Karl-Anthony Towns is trying to make sure he doesn't miss out on an even bigger card.

The John Cena 1-of-1 Wrestlemania 41 Patch Auto from his final Wrestlemania.

NY Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns has officially placed a $60,000 bounty on John Cena's 1-of-1 WrestleMania 41 patch autograph card, he announced on IG



The patch comes from Cena's final WrestleMania where he won his record-breaking 17th WWE Championship



KAT recently shared that… pic.twitter.com/touSguk0qo — Topps (@Topps) May 14, 2026

The $60,000 bounty would mark the second-highest sale for a WWE card of all-time.

The Growing WWE Market

John Cena is introduced Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, during WWE WrestlePalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WWE and wrestling in general have had a bit of a renaissance over the last decade, and with the 2024 Panini Flawless set and the return to Topps with some of their premium sets, we've seen some large sales from 2025 Topps Chrome WWE, including two of The Rock's Superfractor autos selling for over $15,000 last year.

The Rock 2025 Topps Chrome Superfractor Auto | Card Ladder

Now, with the Wrestlemania 41 Match-Worn Patch Autos and the Debut Patch Autos to WWE, we've seen innovation in the WWE space and the introduction of higher-end sets to a market in desperate need of them. Some of the top options from the Debut Patch checklist could easily push six figures to the right buyer. Sol Ruca, Stephanie Vaquer, and Joe Hendry are all getting big pushes on the main roster and should command top dollar in the market.

Until those Debut Patches get pulled, we have the Wrestlemania Patches from 2025 Topps Royalty to speculate on. With the Randy Orton Wrestlemania Match-Worn Patch Auto selling for $42,100, it is fair to wonder if John Cena or Rhea Ripley's could threaten The Rock's all-time WWE sale of $122,000 for his 2022 Prizm Black 1-of-1.

KAT's Collecting Game

Karl-Anthony Towns has been in the collecting space for a few years now, so it isn't a surprise to see him put bounties on cards. However, his level of involvement in the hobby is a welcome surprise. He's not just going after legendary cards to make a headline about buying the most expensive card; he's chasing cards with a significant meaning to him as a wrestling fan and collector.

Now, the question remains if a $60,000 bounty is enough actually to buy the card. A lot of fans are speculating that whoever pulls the John Cena 1-of-1 Wrestlemania Match-Worn Patch Auto from his final Wrestlemania match may actually command a significantly higher premium. It's no surprise that John Cena has such a loyal fan base after all of these years.

While Towns' bounty may not be high enough, it is certainly a starting point. However, for the card space in general, it's good to see athletes chasing cards publicly even if fans think the bounty or ask may be lower than it could, or should, be.