2026 NFL Offseason Superlatives: Most Improved, Most Likely to Succeed and More

Summer break is over in the NFL as players and coaches have reported for the start of training camp.

The beginning of training camp signals the end of another eventful offseason in the NFL. This year’s was full of coaching changes , trades, scandals and consensus board debates. Before we fully move on to training camp and the preseason, it’s time to recap all that took place this offseason. And there’s no better way to do so than with some yearbook-style NFL offseason superlatives.

Most improved: Raiders

The Raiders entered the offseason with more cap space than any other team, and proceeded to use that money wisely by retooling their roster with the additions of Tyler Linderbaum, Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, Kwity Paye and Jalen Nailor in free agency. Not only did the Raiders turn to the open market to bolster the roster, they changed the coaching staff—highlighted by the addition of Klint Kubiak, fresh off a Super Bowl win as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator—and used the No. 1 pick on Heisman Trophy–winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza . (They also tried to trade longtime star Maxx Crosby to the Ravens, but after a failed physical he remains in Las Vegas.) The Raiders might not be contending for the playoffs in 2026, but their team is much improved from when they last took the field in January.

Honorable mention: Titans

Most likely to succeed: Rams

This could also double as “ Most likely to say ‘F--- them picks ,’” but either way, the Rams earn the title. The Rams made multiple blockbuster trades this offseason to acquire cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher Myles Garrett as they go all in on a Super Bowl. The Rams were already loaded last season, but with these moves, they are the clear Super Bowl favorites heading into 2026. And with Aaron Donald mulling coming out of retirement, they might not even be done adding to their star-studded roster yet.

Honorable mention: Mike McDaniel on the Chargers, Caleb Downs on the Cowboys

Most changed: Dolphins

The Dolphins might not be good in 2026, but they will be different.

In the first offseason after firing GM Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins have quickly turned over the organization, parting ways with several of the team’s top players including Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa and Bradley Chubb. After prioritizing stars, speed and offense for much of McDaniel’s tenure in South Florida, the Dolphins have hired a defensive-minded coach in former Packers DC Jeff Hafley, taken up Green Bay’s approach to drafting and developing with new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, and begun emphasizing size on the roster.

Honorable mention: Commanders’ defense

Best offseason plans: The T&T Wedding

The event of the summer was none other than the American “royal” wedding— aka the nuptials of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce . The star-studded wedding attracted the likes of movie stars, celebrities and numerous people from the NFL world, from tight ends across the league, to Kelce’s Chiefs teammates, broadcasters and wingwomen Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson to rules analyst Dean Blandino. Hopefully the FOMO wasn’t too bad for those whose invitations got lost in the mail.

Honorable mention: The 49ers’ trip to Cabo ft. Mac Jones

Most controversial draft pick: The Rams selecting Ty Simpson at No. 13

It wasn’t a surprise to see Ty Simpson selected in the first round, but it was a stunner to see him taken in the first half of the first round by a Rams team in win-now mode. The pick sparked plenty of debate regarding whether taking Simpson was the right move for both the current and future Rams—though we didn’t know at the time what SI’s Albert Breer later reported, that landing Simpson was a priority so the Rams could deal future first-round picks for Myles Garrett.

Honorable mention: Jaguars picking Nate Boerkircher No. 56

Boldest: Joe Burrow

The fashion-forward Joe Burrow might have opted for a simpler look at the 2026 Met Gala , but he’s been bold about the Bengals’ prospects this offseason after the team traded for Dexter Lawrence II and bolstered its defense.

Burrow proclaimed during the Bengals’ offseason program, “We’re going to go win a lot of games this year and play great and win a Super Bowl.”

Honorable mention: Jaguars’ draft strategy

Most likely to March for Arch: Cardinals

When you were in a months-long contract dispute with a journeyman coming off a 3–14 season, it’s time to March for Arch, or lose more for Dante Moore, or whatever “Suck for Luck”–inspired slogan for the next top quarterback prospect. To top it off, the Cardinals were tabbed underdogs in all 17 games when the schedule came out.

The 2026 quarterback class might have been a bust, but surely the class of 2027 will live up to the hype, right?

Honorable mention: Jets, Browns

Most likely to win the coaching carousel: Ravens hiring Jesse Minter

Ten new head coaches were hired this offseason, and of all these hires, it’s easiest to see the Ravens’ choice of Jesse Minter panning out. Minter has both the ability as a defensive play-caller and coach to succeed, and is also in the right situation to do so with a talented Ravens squad featuring a two-time MVP-winning quarterback. If all goes to plan, Minter surely could be receiving Coach of the Year buzz six months from now.

Honorable mention: Raiders hiring Klint Kubiak, Giants hiring John Harbaugh

Classiest gesture: Michael Bidwill giving his suite to a bride-to-be

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill made a bride’s dream come true earlier this summer. A bride named Olivia had been hoping to book the presidential suite at a hotel the weekend of her wedding. The only problem? The suite was reserved for the Cardinals during the weekend of their game against the Giants. Olivia reached out to the organization, and Bidwill filmed a video to share he’d be giving her the suite.

Honorable mention: J.J. Watt meeting up with a fan

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