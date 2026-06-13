Collectors don’t just chase Hall of Famers. They chase memories. The most meaningful cards often capture a single play, game, championship, or historic achievement. These are the kinds of moments fans remember for the rest of their lives.

That emotional connection is what makes the new Topps NOW OG Anunoby basketball card so compelling. Anunoby’s miraculous tip-in against the San Antonio Spurs instantly became one of the most iconic shots in New York Knicks history. The game-winning shot capped the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, erasing a 29-point deficit and delivering what many fans are already calling one of the greatest basketball games ever.

OG Anunoby's game-winning tip-in capped the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, moving the Knicks within one victory of their first NBA championship in 53 years. | Topps NOW

The play’s degree of difficulty made the moment even more remarkable. Down by one point with just a few seconds remaining, Anunoby leaped through the air to rebound Jalen Brunson’s three-point attempt. His initial intention was to go for a put-back slam, but the ball bounced far to his right. Instead, OG fully stretched out his arm and put the perfect amount of touch on the ball to tap it in with just a second remaining, sending Madison Square Garden into chaos. The fans couldn’t believe what they just saw.

One fan who buys the base card will receive the 1-of-1 game-used net relic autograph card with their order. | Topps Instagram

For longtime Knicks fans, the moment felt even bigger than a typical game four. After decades of disappointment, it was one of those rare nights that reminded Knicks fans why they stayed loyal through the losing seasons. The celebration reflected that emotion. Long after the final buzzer sounded, thousands of fans remained inside Madison Square Garden singing along to every song played over the arena speakers, turning Madison Square Garden into something resembling a giant karaoke party.

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In a city that has witnessed Willis Reed limping onto the court, Mark Messier guaranteeing victory, David Tyree's helmet catch, and Derek Jeter's October heroics, Anunoby's tip-in immediately earned a place among New York's most unforgettable sports moments. The OG Topps NOW card joins a long list of sports cards commemorating these iconic memories. Below are seven other special highlights in New York Sports history and the cards that celebrate them.

1. Helmet Catch Cards

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The helmet catch has been commemorated on dozens of cards, but two of the best examples are the 2008 Topps Chrome Eli Manning Super Bowl XLII card and the 2008 Upper Deck Masterpieces Eli Manning/David Tyree "Helmet Catch" card. A PSA 10/Auto 10 signed example of the Manning sold for $9,200 on February 7, 2026, while a PSA 10 example of the Upper Deck Masterpieces card sold for $150 on December 11, 2025.

The Topps Chrome example shown above is especially significant because it was once owned by Manning himself. He later autographed the card and inscribed the play design from David Tyree's helmet catch, widely considered the greatest play in Super Bowl history.

2. Babe Ruth "Called Shot" Card

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Tensions between the Yankees and the Cubs were already high because Chicago Cubs players voted to give former Yankee Mark Koenig only a partial World Series share. Babe Ruth was furious about the treatment of his former teammate, and the hostility helped set the stage for his legendary "Called Shot" in Game 3 of the 1932 World Series. A PSA 8 example of the 1960 Nu-Card Scoops #16 card sold for $284 on November 10, 2024.

3. Roger Maris 61st Home Run Card

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Roger Maris' 61st home run broke Babe Ruth's single-season home run record and became one of the most famous achievements in baseball history. The 1962 Topps "Maris Blasts 61" card commemorates the historic record, and a PSA 7 example sold for $250 on March 14th, 2026.

4. Aaron Judge 62nd Home Run Card

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Sixty years after Roger Maris hit his 61st home run, Aaron Judge broke his AL record with his 62nd homer during the 2022 season. The achievement was celebrated by Topps NOW. While the one-of-one Gold Autograph sold for $55,000 on July 14, 2025, a PSA 10 copy of the standard Topps NOW card recently sold for just $80 on June 3rd, 2026.

5. 1969 'Miracle Mets' Card

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The "Miracle Mets" shocked the baseball world when they won the 1969 World Series one year after finishing in last place. The 1970 Topps "Mets Celebrate, We're Number One!" card captures the team's historic championship celebration. It features a young Nolan Ryan before he became one of the greatest pitchers of all time. A PSA 10 copy, one of only three in existence, sold for $4,453 on October 4, 2025. A PSA 8 copy recently sold for under $200.

6. "The Guarantee" Cards

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Few words symbolize New York sports history more than "guarantee." In 1969, Joe Namath famously guaranteed a Jets win over the heavily favored Baltimore Colts. He then delivered on his promise in Super Bowl III. Twenty-five years later, Mark Messier guaranteed a Rangers victory before Game 6 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals. The Rangers were trailing 3-2 in the series. Messier backed up his guarantee with a hat trick, eventually ending the Rangers' 54-year Stanley Cup drought.

The 2008 Topps Triple Threads Joe Namath "Guarantee" Triple Jersey Auto Patch /4 sold for $225 on December 16th, 2021. A 2013-14 Dominion Hockey Frozen Moments "The Guarantee" Mark Messier autograph /99 sold for $193 on May 22nd, 2022.

7. Willis Reed's Inspirational 1969-70 NBA Finals Card

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Willis Reed's return for Game 7 of the 1969-1970 NBA Finals is one of the most inspirational moments in sports history. After suffering a torn quad in Game 5, the Knicks captain was widely expected to miss Game 7 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead, Reed emerged from the Madison Square Garden tunnel to a shocked crowd, scored the game's first four points, and inspired New York to its first NBA championship. A PSA 9 example of the 1970 Topps Championship Photo Album "Playoff Game 1" card featuring Reed and Jerry West sold for $727 on November 9th, 2025.