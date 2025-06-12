Dan Marino Rookie Card Prices Are Soaring
Dan Marino was part of a Golden Generation of quarterbacks that included the likes of Joe Montana, John Elway, Jim Kelly, Warren Moon, and Steve Young. His fame and popularity have made him one of the most collectible football players of all time. His rookie card, found in the 1984 Topps set, remains one of the most popular football cards of the past half-century, and they're going up in value.
Dan Marino never won a Super Bowl, but he is among the most beloved and revered quarterbacks of all time. His 1984 Topps rookie card is still one of the most sought-after football cards. The prices for his rookie cards continue to climb.
Marino's rookie card, graded PSA 10, last sold for $4,550. It has a population of 419 and has seen a 16.67% growth in value in the past three months. According to PSA, a sale in 2006 was recorded for $1,235. However, there were other sales for about $1,000. A purchase made 19 years ago for $1,000 would yield a 355% return if sold in 2025. Marino's PSA 10 price is limited due to its small but not quite rare population.
However, even PSA 9s have increased in value. Marino's PSA 9 rookie card has a population of 4,437. Those cards have an average three-month sale price of $370. However, the most recent sale price was $430, according to Card Ladder. With the most recent sale, Marino's rookie card has gone up 24.68% in the past three months. In that timeframe, sales have ranged from $306 - $456.
Fifteen years ago, PSA 9s sold for about $75. Now, for that price, one can afford a PSA 8. In the past three months, PSA 8s have averaged about $95. Prices have fluctuated between $64 and $150. It is a very prevalent rookie card in that grade with a population of 15,193. Even so, PSA 8s are up about 5% in the past three months.
Marino remains one of the most popular quarterbacks to collect. Although his rookie card is not as valuable as Joe Montana's, his 1984 Topps card remains iconic due to the way Marino played quarterback and the way he inspired future football players.