LeBron James "23 NBA Seasons" Limited Jersey Patch Cards Honor Record Career

Lebron James is the all-time leading scorer in the NBA. He has four championships, two with the Heat, one with the Cavs, and one with the Lakers. James is currently playing in his 23rd season, passing Vince Carter, who previously held the record for most seasons played in the NBA. James is part of the father-son duo for the Lakers, playing alongside his son, Bronny, a feat that has never been achieved before.

Topps has announced that there will be custom jersey patches worn by James in each game for the rest of the 2026 season.

RELATED: Jordan, Lebron and Kobe: Expensive Jambalaya case hit cards

23 NBA Seasons LeBron James Patch

Topps

The patch, which will be worn on James' upper right chest, will have colors representing the three teams he played for. The patch will also include his chalk-toss pose that he performs before every game.

James will wear a new patch for the remainder of the games this season. His first career game was in Sacramento, and his first patch will be worn in Sacramento.

In his first career game, James went 12 for 20 from the field with 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. The Cavs did lose to the Kings, but it was a successful first game for the king.

Each patch will be removed by the team's equipment manager, dated, and filmed for authenticity. It will be sent to Topps' facility in Dallas and, authenticated by CGC, and the final step; put into a trading card.

James has two more games against his hometown team, the Cavaliers. Those will be notable patch cards for any basketball collector. Those games will be played in Jan 28th in Cleveland and Mar 31st in LA. He has one more game, in Mar 19th, against the Heat.

The Lakers are currently fifth in the Western Conference. It's not confirmed that there will be playoff patches, but it is probable.

RELATED: Lebron, Shaq, and Wilt have must see Lakers cards

Success of Patch Cards

Cardladder

LeBron's patch cards have been some of the biggest sales in the hobby's history.

His logoman, paired with Michael Jordan, sold for $10 million in a private sale. LeBron's rookie patch card, numbered to 23, also goes for millions of dollars. Another triple patch card, with Kobe and Jordan, sold for $1.7 million.

Given the history of Lebron patch cards, whatever Topps does with the patches, its clear to be life-changing money.

December 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with the champions trophy after the in-season tournament championship against the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: