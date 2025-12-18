Lids is turning Thursday, December 18 into a hobby holiday, teaming up with Topps for “Rip to Rep,” a one-day sweepstakes that turns ripping packs into a full-blown retail spectacle. Across 12 Lids and NBA Store locations, collectors who open the new 2025–26 Topps Chrome Basketball in-store and pull one of 50 select autographed cards will instantly score a free NBA jersey of their choice. Rip a pack, hit an auto, and walk out repping your team—it’s as simple, and as hype-worthy, as it sounds.

"Rip to Rep" gives collectors the chance to turn pack ripped autos into a free NBA jersey. | Lids

It’s the kind of crossover event that feels built for the modern hobby. Lids sits at the center of sports culture; Topps Chrome sits at the center of basketball card fandom. For one day only, the two collide to give fans the chance to turn cardboard into cloth.

Dec 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

A Player List Built for Maximum Heat

What really sends "Rip to Rep" into another stratosphere is the player roster behind the jersey sweepstakes. This isn’t a quiet checklist—it’s a full-on superstar gauntlet. The rookie class alone could headline a product launch, with Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, and VJ Edgecombe turning every rip into a potential franchise-building moment.

Then comes the star power: LeBron, Curry, Jokic, Luka, Dirk, Iverson, Shaq, Bird, Magic—the modern icons and the legends who shaped the sport. The Rip to Rep autograph pool reads like someone mashed up the NBA 75 list with the 2025 All-NBA ballot. Every qualifying pull delivers not just an outstanding auto but a free jersey to rep your team—and the kind of story collectors tell for years.

A National Event Rooted in Fandom

The sweepstakes spans 12 stores nationwide, from Vegas to Miami to Minnesota, giving collectors everywhere the chance to rip Topps Chrome Basketball and walk out in a fresh NBA jersey. It’s the rare retail moment where the energy of a break room collides directly with the place people buy their fandom gear.

Here's a list of participating locations of Lids Stores and NBA Stores. | Lids

For Topps and Lids, Rip to Rep represents something bigger: a merging of the hobby’s chase culture with the sportswear world’s identity culture. For fans, it’s simple: pull the right card, rep the right jersey.

