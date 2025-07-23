Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal with First-Ever Dual Autograph Card From Topps
Lamine Yamal has taken the torch. The 18-year old Barcelona prodigy will begin wearing the legendary number 10 jersey of the European soccer giants, the number famously worn by icon Lionel Messi as he rose to the very top of the Beautiful Game. Topps NOW has commemorated the seismic generational shift with a new card featuring the GOAT and the Future.
The card, captioned 'The Legacy Lives On...' has been made available on-demand until July 28 at 7:00 A.M. EST. In the foreground, a player image of Yamal showing off the new number 10 jersey that now bears his name. It's a jersey that is sure to be one of the most sought-after in the entire sporting world. Behind Yamal, is an image of Messi from his time with Barcelona.
The biggest news surrounding the release of the card is the news that for the first-time ever, Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal will have a dual autograph card. This card will be released as a 1-of-1, and could command significant interest in the soccer Hobby, given the symbolic and historic nature of this moment.
The card back describes the passing-of-the-torch moment that mentions Messi and Yamal's special signing session in which he was joined by his family and given the number 10 jersey by Barcelona President Joan Laporta.
The base card and numbered parallels are themselves Lamine Yamal cards, while the dual auto will list both superstars on the card front. The card is available in base, along with parallels numbered to 50, 25, 10, 5, and a 1-of-1 FoilFractor. The Dual Auto card is also only available as a 1-of-1.
As Messi continues to dominate MLS and looks like he may just head to the 2026 World Cup next year, and Yamal continues to rise into the upper echeleon of the world's most popular sport, this release captures a moment that is sure to intrigue soccer collectors, as well as those focused on Messi and Yamal.