2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Has Arrived
Happy release day! 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball has arrived and the chase is on for baseball fans and collectors of the sport and the Chrome brand. Stay tuned for continuing coverage of the release of 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball. Let's take an overview of some of the exciting chase cards that The Hobby will be on the look out for now that release day is finally upon us.
Roki Sasaki, Cover Star
RELATED: Roki Sasaki Announced as Cover Athlete for 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball
This year's 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball cover athlete is none other than Japanese rookie Roki Sasaki. One of the most electric stars in Japan's NPB, the 23-year old has had some struggles to start his career, including an injury that has sidelined him since May 9. Recent news suggests Sasaki is increasing his velocity in bullpen sessions, and manager Dave Roberts recently said Sasaki was "feeling really good". Sasaki's Chrome debut is an exciting one and to learn more about his place as this year's Chrome Baseball cover athlete, check out this story from Collecting on SI writer Dylan Brown.
Radiating Rookies Returns
Popular Topps Chrome insert Radiating Rookies returns, featuring a solid checklist including Sasaki, Jackson Jobe, Jacob Wilson, James Wood, Dylan Crews, and more. Gunnar Henderson's 2023 Topps Chrome Baseball Radiating Rookies Superfractor 1/1 Auto is the high sale of the insert, per Card Ladder, going for $15,000 in 2023. More recently, on July 5, Paul Skenes' Radiating Rookie card sold for $650. For a more detailed look at this year's crop of Radiating Rookies, check out this piece, also from Dylan Brown.
Cometh the Logoman
RELATED: Topps Gives First Look at Rare Paul Skenes 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Chase Card
Topps Chrome Logoman Patch Auto cards will likely be among the biggest chases in this year's release. Topps recently announced that Paul Skenes will have a 1/1 Logoman Patch Auto to chase in this set, which commemorates his winning the 2024 NL MVP Award. Skenes, one of the stories of The Hobby last year, is getting what could perhaps be his biggest case card of 2025. Check out the story here.
Award Winners Celebrated
Another exciting chase for Chrome collectors was teased by Topps recently, when it was announced the the 2024 MLB Award Winners will have a 6-card rare insert to go hunting for. To get more details, take a look at this recent story from Collecting on SI. The checklist includes last year's award winners Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Tarik Skubal, Chris Sale, Paul Skenes, and Luis Gil. Certainly one worth keeping an eye on.
More Murakami
RELATED: 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Debuting Murakami Parallels
The exciting collaboration between Topps and renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami continues in 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball, with a very rare chase parallel designed by Murakami. With an incredible look that jumps out of the hand, an art-piece feel, and a fantastic checklist, and only three copies of each card, these should command plenty of attention. Murakami cards from 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Tokyo Series have proven popular so far. An Ohtani Murakami card numbered to five sold for over $2,000 on June 3. For more details on this parallel and more images to feast your eyes on, check out Dylan Brown's piece on the news here.